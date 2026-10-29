Davao City activates El Niño fire contingency as vegetation incidents reach 50.5 percent

Vegetation and rubbish fires have accounted for more than half of fire incidents in Davao City from January to October 2026, prompting the Bureau of Fire Protection-Davao City Fire District (BFP-DCFD) to activate a contingency plan driven by the current El Niño conditions.

Fire Senior Inspector Frances Marie Sendrijas, the DCFD spokesperson, confirmed during a media briefing on October 28, 2026, that 50.5 percent of the city's recorded fire incidents during this period involved vegetation or rubbish. She attributed this significant increase to the dry weather patterns associated with El Niño, noting that data from the fire district reflects a direct impact on these specific types of fires.

Contingency measures

The local action plan, derived from directives issued by the BFP national headquarters, requires stations to audit alternative water sources for the impending dry season. These sources include water tanks, swimming pools, and nearby rivers or lakes. In a worst-case scenario where conventional water supplies are unavailable, firefighters are prepared to suction water from various bodies of water.

The plan also mandates the mapping of high-risk areas, the formulation of contingency protocols, and intensified campaigns against open burning, a practice Sendrijas noted is still occurring within the city. For immediate response, the DCFD coordinates with volunteer groups and the City Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office (CDRRMO), while joint fire investigations with the city government handle post-incident recovery efforts.

Sendrijas stated that the bureau began implementing these measures after a meeting with Interior Secretary Juanito Victor C. Remulla in September. According to the BFP's official records, the national El Niño action plan was presented to Remulla during a command conference on October 6. This national framework outlines four phases-preparedness, mitigation, response, and recovery-and directs regional offices to identify water sources and establish quick reaction teams for wildland fires. The local quick reaction teams are currently being formed, with further details on the DCFD's implementation to be released soon.

Infrastructure and risk zones

Based on the DCFD's 2025 hydrant mapping, Davao City has 381 fire hydrants, of which 337 are operational and 44 are not working. The city maintains 15 fire stations, all of which have a serviceable fire truck, totaling approximately 18 serviceable units citywide.

Fire risk assessments as of October 2026 identify the grassland areas in Toril District and Calinan as primary hotspots for grass and vegetation fires due to the El Niño conditions. Additionally, densely populated communities in Buhangin, Agdao, Matina Crossing, and Bankerohan are under close watch. In these areas, residential structures made of light materials are built in close proximity, and electrical faults remain the top cause of fires. Sendrijas noted that electricity usage in these communities doubles during hot weather, increasing the risk of electrical malfunctions.

Earlier data showed that Davao City recorded 734 fire incidents from January to September 2026, a 37.9 percent increase from the 532 incidents reported in the same period in 2025. Grass fires and agricultural land clearing fires surged to 123 from 13. Weather specialist Engr. Alan Ray C. Ribo of the Department of Science and Technology-Pagasa Davao office projected that rainfall in the city will drop significantly starting in November, with a dry spell expected to persist until February 2027.