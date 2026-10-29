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Davao City sets up center for out-of-school youth and street children

World » Asia » Southeast Asia » Philippines

Davao City has formally established a dedicated educational and developmental center for out-of-school youth (OSY) and street children through Executive Order No. 37, Series of 2026. The Davao City Special Drug Education Center (DCSDEC) aims to integrate drug abuse prevention with broader social development services, targeting young people who are outside the formal school system and those living on the streets.

Under the new executive order, the DCSDEC is positioned not merely as a drug control initiative but as a comprehensive venue for preventive and developmental support. The center will provide a range of services intended to help these individuals become self-reliant and socially responsible members of society. These services include literacy programs, skills training, and capability-building activities, alongside specific interventions for drug abuse and other health-related issues.

The scope of support extends beyond individual training to include family counseling, spiritual services, and recreational or socio-cultural activities. Additionally, the center will facilitate community participation and provide referral services to connect OSY and street children with other necessary resources.

Management of the center will be overseen by the Davao City Special Drug Education Center Implementing Team (DCSDECT), which is led by the City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO). The team is tasked with developing and executing programs focused on drug abuse prevention. A key operational requirement for the DCSDECT is to hold community assemblies to accurately identify the number of OSY and street children in the area, as well as to assess their specific needs and challenges.

Until a dedicated facility is established, the DCSDEC and its personnel will operate out of the offices of the City Anti-Drug Abuse Council (Cadac). Detailed provisions regarding the functions and mandates of the DCSDEC can be reviewed in the full text of Executive Order No. 37, Series of 2026, available on the Davao City government website.

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Author`s name Petr Ermilin
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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