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Thirteen children hospitalised in Koronadal after eating toxic tuba-tuba fruit

World » Asia » Southeast Asia » Philippines

Thirteen children were hospitalized in Koronadal City, South Cotabato, after consuming the fruit of the tuba-tuba plant, commonly known as kasla, which they believed was edible based on a video they had seen on YouTube.

Tropical fruit
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use
Tropical fruit

The children experienced vomiting, dizziness, and stomach pain after picking and eating the fruit within their barangay. According to Pamela Laseb, the mother of one of the affected children, a child who had seen the fruit on YouTube told their playmates it was safe to eat. The child who picked the fruit consumed the largest amount and suffered the most severe symptoms.

Dr. Stephannie Gay Fuscablo Valdez, a pediatrician, confirmed that all 13 pediatric patients received medical attention and were monitored for potential complications. All children have since been discharged from the hospital.

Toxicity of Jatropha curcas

The tuba-tuba plant, scientifically known as Jatropha curcas, is widespread in the Philippines. Dr. Lillian Rodriguez, a professor at the University of the Philippines-Diliman Institute of Biology, noted that the species originated in Mexico and other parts of the Americas before being introduced by the Spaniards. The plant can grow up to 20 feet tall.

While the fruit may appear edible, experts warn that all parts of the plant are dangerous. The seeds contain toxic substances, specifically phorbol esters and curcin, which lead to poisoning. Dr. Rodriguez explained that these toxins cause diarrhea and vomiting, noting that children are particularly vulnerable because their bodies are less resilient. In large quantities, the consumption of these seeds can be lethal.

Addressing the role of social media in the incident, Dr. Rodriguez urged content creators to be mindful of the real-world impact of their videos. She emphasized that creators should prioritize the safety of their viewers over likes and views, especially when sharing information regarding plants or food that may be poisonous.

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Author`s name Evgeniya Petrova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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