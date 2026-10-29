Racco-Davao seeks foster parents to close gap of 56 placements for 60 children

The Regional Alternative Child Care Office (Racco)-Davao is urging more residents to become licensed foster parents to address a shortage of available placements for children in the region. Current data shows there are only 56 active licensed foster parents to care for 60 children in the foster care system.

Kenneth Joyce Cordova, a registered social worker and Social Welfare Officer I of Racco-Davao's Family Development Section, highlighted the need for more volunteers during a "Serbisyo Dabawenyo" program broadcast on October 26. She specifically noted a pressing need for foster parents capable of caring for children with special needs.

Institutional Support and Subsidies

To support the placement of children, the government provides a monthly subsidy deposited directly into the foster parent's account. For children without special needs, the subsidy is P8,000 per month; for infants and children with disabilities or special needs, the amount is P10,000.

The program maintains strict oversight to ensure these funds are used exclusively for the child's welfare. Foster parents are required to submit monthly liquidation reports to the office as proof of expenditure. Cordova emphasized that because foster care is a voluntary service, the subsidy is intended for the child's requirements rather than as a source of income for the foster family.

For most children, this financial support continues until they reach 18. However, for those with special needs, the subsidy may extend beyond that age based on the child's specific requirements.

Scope of Foster Care

Under the program, foster children include minors who have been abandoned, neglected, abused, or exploited, as well as those whose parents have died or are temporarily unable to provide financial or emotional care. The demographic ranges from newborns and foundlings to 17-year-olds.

Racco-Davao prioritizes placement with licensed foster families over residential care facilities to ensure children receive one-on-one attention. Unlike adoption, which establishes a permanent legal kinship, foster care serves as a temporary substitute for parental care. As children approach 18, they are prepared for independent living through counseling and vocational training, including programs provided by the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (Tesda).

Eligibility and Application

The program is open to a broad range of applicants, including single individuals and members of the LGBTQIA+ community, as the law does not discriminate based on marital or civil status. Eligibility requires that the foster parent be at least 16 years older than the child, unless they are a relative.

Guidelines generally limit a family to three foster children, though exceptions are made for siblings depending on a social worker's assessment. Additionally, any children in the household aged 10 or older must consent to the placement. All applications are vetted and approved by the Regional Child Placement Committee, a body of five independent professionals who also manage the matching process.

Interested applicants can register via Racco-Davao's official Facebook page and must attend an adoption and foster care forum. These forums are held in person every third Wednesday of the month and online every last Friday. Residents of Davao City may also coordinate through the City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO), while those in provinces may apply via their respective local government units.

The program operates under the mandate of Republic Act 10165, also known as the Foster Care Act of 2012.