In Tashkent, Uzbekistan, buses now require card tap at entry

In Tashkent, the practice of riding buses without paying has become increasingly difficult to maintain, not due to a sudden crackdown, but because the system for detecting non-payment has become significantly more precise. Since early September, the number of administrative protocols issued to passengers who failed to validate their tickets has risen sharply, with the daily average jumping from 350 in August to over 800 in late October.

Photo: Pravda.ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use Paying for a bus ride

This shift marks a documented change in how public transport access is regulated in Uzbekistan's capital. The core of the change is procedural: passengers must now tap their transport or bank cards on the validator immediately upon entering the bus, rather than at the point of exit or upon request. According to Decision No. 276 of the Cabinet of Ministers, effective September 1, this requirement was formalized to eliminate ambiguity regarding when payment is due. A passenger who boards a bus without validating their card is now classified as traveling without a ticket, regardless of intent or previous informal norms.

Blocking the gap: How validation windows were closed

The enforcement mechanism evolved in stages. While the September rule established the timing of payment, a second measure introduced on October 1 addressed the loophole that allowed late validation. When inspectors entered a bus to conduct checks, the in-vehicle validators were temporarily blocked for the duration of the inspection.

This technical adjustment was designed to prevent a specific behavior: passengers who had not paid upon entry but attempted to tap their cards only after noticing inspectors. By disabling the payment interface during the check, the system could distinguish between a passenger who paid upon boarding and one who was validating late. Once the inspection concluded, the validators were re-enabled, allowing regular operations to resume.

Abdullokhodir Khudayberdiev, deputy director of the Tashkent Passenger Transport Monitoring and Control State Institution, explained that this phased approach prioritizes clarity over immediate punishment. The goal, he stated, is to instill the habit of immediate payment upon entry, rather than simply increasing fines.

Statistics reflect increased detection capability

The data from the Transportation Administration indicates a steep increase in recorded violations, which officials attribute to both wider enforcement coverage and improved detection capabilities rather than a surge in fare evasion.

In August, authorities recorded 10,843 administrative protocols for unpaid rides. By September, this figure rose to 20,286, an increase of 87.1%. In the first 26 days of October, the number reached 21,116, exceeding the full September total by 830. The daily average number of protocols issued climbed from 350 in August to 676 in September and 812 in late October.

Since the beginning of the year, a total of 134,300 protocols have been issued against passengers traveling without payment, resulting in the collection of over 3.098 billion som in fines. These figures underscore a shift from sporadic enforcement to a systematic, data-driven monitoring regime.

The path to automation

While human inspectors remain central to the current process, the system is transitioning toward greater automation. Khudayberdiev noted that artificial intelligence solutions capable of automatically comparing passenger flow data with payment records are currently in the development phase. These systems are undergoing testing and are planned for phased implementation.

Until then, the reliance on manual checks and validator blocking reflects a cautious approach to integrating technology with established social norms. The emphasis remains on making the payment process straightforward and unambiguous for all users, including those with preferential rights who must validate their specific cards to confirm eligibility.

The practical consequence for residents of Tashkent is a clearer, if stricter, set of rules governing daily commuting. For a fare of 2,500 som, the requirement is immediate validation at the door. The system is designed so that adherence is simple, while non-compliance is quickly and objectively recorded. This shift represents a broader move toward digitizing civic interactions in public spaces, where the convenience of electronic payments is paired with transparent, enforceable standards.