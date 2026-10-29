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Indonesian authorities detain 17 foreign nationals for operating unlicensed online lending on tourist visas

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Two Singaporeans and 15 Malaysians are currently detained in Bali, Indonesia, after authorities dismantled an unlicensed online moneylending operation managed by foreign nationals on tourist visas. The group was arrested during a raid in Dalung, North Kuta, by the Ngurah Rai Immigration Office, which identified the premises as the syndicate's operational headquarters.

A person who uses a bank card to make online purchases
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Bogdan Hoyaux / European Commission, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
A person who uses a bank card to make online purchases

The operation functioned by soliciting borrowers via Facebook and WhatsApp. To qualify for loans, applicants were required to submit sensitive financial and personal documentation, including employment details, payslips, and next-of-kin information. According to Ngurah Rai immigration chief Muhamad Novyandri, these data points were used as the basis for loan approvals. While the syndicate operated on Indonesian soil, the targets of these loans were other foreigners; investigators found no evidence that loans were extended to Indonesian citizens.

Administrative and Legal Framework

The 17 individuals-comprising three managers and 14 administrators-are being held under administrative immigration measures. The primary charges involve the abuse of residency permits and the provision of false information to secure the tourist visas that allowed them entry into the country. Under Indonesian immigration law, using a tourist visa to engage in paid employment or commercial business activities is a violation of stay permit conditions.

This case highlights the material risks associated with overseas employment offers in the unregulated financial sector. The requirement for borrowers to provide payslips and kin details mirrors the mechanisms used by unlicensed moneylenders to establish leverage over debtors, a practice that often leads to systemic financial distress for the borrower and legal liability for the operator.

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Author`s name Petr Ermilin
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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