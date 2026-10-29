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US-Singapore study identifies regulatory fragmentation as key barrier to ASEAN Power Grid

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A joint study between Singapore and the United States has identified regulatory fragmentation and approval uncertainties as primary obstacles to the deployment of subsea cables required for the ASEAN Power Grid. Preliminary findings, presented by Frank A. Putzu of the Pacific Northwest National Laboratory on October 28, indicate that the absence of standardized regulatory frameworks across Southeast Asian nations creates investment risks and potential operational delays for cross-border electricity interconnectors.

Institutional Recommendations and Frameworks

The study recommends that ASEAN member states align their national regulations with international maritime law, specifically the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea, to mitigate disputes over infrastructure in territorial waters. To address the complexity of multilateral projects, the findings suggest the establishment of a dedicated regional coordination group comprising representatives from all ASEAN nations.

The research highlights a critical need for importing and exporting countries to map the specific agencies responsible for energy, security, licensing, and environmental regulation, as authority for single infrastructure projects is typically distributed across multiple ministries and departments.

Procedural Stage and Timelines

The initiative is currently in the second phase of a bilateral study. The first phase, concluded in 2025, mapped the existing regional energy landscape and infrastructure. The current phase focuses on legal frameworks and financing models. A final report is scheduled for completion by early 2027.

This timeline aligns with Singapore's 2027 ASEAN chairmanship, where a primary institutional objective will be the finalization of a regional blueprint for subsea cable construction. The overarching target is the full realization of the ASEAN Power Grid by 2045.

Financial and Ownership Models

The study notes that legal certainty alone is insufficient to attract the estimated US$27 billion needed between 2025 and 2040. To manage risks associated with long development timelines and technical challenges, the report proposes a blended financing model utilizing grants and loans from multilateral development banks to leverage commercial investment.

Current administrative practices involve nations owning only the sections of cables within their own territory. The study proposes a shift toward shared ownership or joint-venture models for entire interconnectors to simplify cost and revenue distribution in multi-country projects. Additionally, it recommends the adoption of a regional standardized method for pricing tariffs and transit fees.

Operational Context

Singapore currently relies on natural gas for approximately 95% of its power sector. To reduce carbon emissions, the government is pursuing 14 electricity import projects from Malaysia, Indonesia, Cambodia, Vietnam, and Australia, with a combined target capacity exceeding 10 gigawatts. Existing regional infrastructure remains limited; the only current undersea cross-border interconnector is a 2 km link between Singapore and Johor.

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Author`s name Petr Ermilin
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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