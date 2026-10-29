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Singapore and Indonesia establish joint task force to manage energy disputes

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Singapore and Indonesia have established a joint task force and a ministerial-level hotline to manage transboundary haze and energy disputes, a procedural development confirmed by Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan during a three-day visit to Jakarta. The agreement, reached during talks with Indonesian Foreign Minister Arrmanatha Nasir on October 27, represents a shift from high-level political rhetoric to specific administrative mechanisms designed to enforce accountability for forest and land fires and improve regulatory communication.

Jakarta
Photo: Own work by Jakartadunia, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/
Jakarta

The core of the new framework is the joint task force, which will hold companies accountable for transboundary haze. This addresses a long-standing regulatory gap in enforcing environmental standards across borders. Alongside this, a hotline at the ministerial and senior official levels will facilitate direct communication, aiming to prevent diplomatic friction from escalating into institutional conflict. Balakrishnan described the discussions as "good," "honest," and "sincere," noting that while political disagreements remain inevitable, the focus has moved toward implementing concrete solutions.

The institutional tension driving these measures is primarily economic and regulatory, centered on natural gas supplies. Indonesia began cutting natural gas exports to Singapore on October 24, reducing volumes by 31 million standard cubic feet per day, or approximately 8 percent of its piped gas exports to the island state. The stated rationale is to prioritize domestic electricity needs in Batam, Bintan, and Sumatra. Singapore's Energy Market Authority quantified the impact as 17 billion British thermal units per day over an 18-day period, representing less than 2 percent of Singapore's daily gas demand. The authority confirmed that Singapore's gas importer is prepared to increase liquefied natural gas (LNG) imports if necessary, citing diversified energy sources and developed LNG terminals as mitigating factors.

Both governments have asserted a shared commitment to the sanctity of contract, a legal principle underpinning their bilateral trade. Prime Minister Lawrence Wong stated on October 25 that Singapore expects all parties to honor contractual commitments. Conversely, Indonesian Energy and Mineral Resources Minister Bahlil Lahadalia maintained that the supply reductions do not breach existing agreements. Existing gas import contracts between the two nations are scheduled to expire at the end of 2028. Balakrishnan emphasized that respecting contracts is essential for the credibility and competitiveness of both economies, urging observers to "look at actions, not just at words."

In parallel, Indonesia is reviewing plans to export low-carbon electricity to Singapore, a move complicated by unresolved pricing negotiations. Bahlil stated on October 26 that Jakarta is prioritizing domestic needs in this review. Singapore has already granted conditional licenses to six Indonesian electricity import projects with a combined capacity of 3 gigawatts. Balakrishnan argued that domestic energy security and regional cooperation are not mutually exclusive, citing the ASEAN Power Grid as a mechanism to strengthen security in the face of rising demand from artificial intelligence and data centers.

The diplomatic engagement also included a reaffirmation of support for Singapore's upcoming ASEAN chairmanship in 2027, a year that will also mark the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries. Balakrishnan noted that Singapore has been Indonesia's largest source of foreign direct investment since 2014, with investments reaching US$17.4 billion (S$22.6 billion) in 2025. The ministers agreed to build on the outcomes of the Singapore-Indonesia Leaders' Retreat in July, during which 26 agreements were signed across economic, energy, defense, digital, and environmental sectors. Balakrishnan concluded that the current global climate has made regional integration and resilience against supply disruptions a matter of urgent institutional priority.

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Author`s name Petr Ermilin
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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