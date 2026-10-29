FTC and 20 States Sue Dollar General for Register Price Mismatches

Dollar General is facing a lawsuit from the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and 20 states alleging the retailer routinely charged customers more at the register than the prices displayed on shelves and advertisements. The complaint, filed in the U. S. District Court for the Middle District of Tennessee, claims the company extracted millions of dollars in unlawful overcharges from consumers across its 21,000 stores.

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Discrepancies Between Advertised and Final Costs

The FTC alleges that while Dollar General markets itself on the promise of low prices and value, it maintained a pattern of inaccurate pricing for years. This gap between the advertised deal and the actual amount charged at checkout prevented consumers from reliably managing their household budgets.

Evidence cited in the suit includes thousands of consumer complaints reporting that the retailer failed to honor displayed prices. According to the FTC, the volume of these complaints indicates that the company was aware of the pricing errors but continued the practice.

The legal action seeks a permanent injunction to stop these pricing discrepancies, as well as monetary relief to address the financial harm caused to the affected shoppers.