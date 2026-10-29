DOJ Asks Washington State to Segregate Ballots From 405 Alleged Noncitizens

Federal prosecutors in Washington state have requested that the state's top election official segregate ballots from 405 registered voters whom the Department of Justice claims are not U. S. citizens. Acting U. S. Attorney Neil Floyd and U. S. Attorney Pete Serrano sent a letter to Washington Secretary of State Steve Hobbs on Monday, asking him to direct election officials to exclude any ballots cast by individuals on this specific list until their citizenship status is verified. The prosecutors argued that these individuals are likely green-card holders who lack the legal eligibility to vote in federal elections, estimating that more than 1,500 potentially illegal ballots have been cast by these suspected noncitizens across multiple cycles.

Institutional Authority and Procedural Stage

The request operates under the authority of the U. S. Department of Justice and is currently at the pre-litigation enforcement stage. Rather than immediately filing a lawsuit, federal prosecutors issued a 48-hour deadline, expiring Wednesday, for the state to review the list and implement the segregation protocol. The letter explicitly warns that if the state fails to comply, the United States will seek emergency judicial relief. This follows a pattern established earlier in the month in California, where the Justice Department sent similar letters to election officials and subsequently filed a lawsuit to block the tabulation of mail ballots from alleged noncitizens. In Washington, however, as of the latest reports, no lawsuit has been filed yet; the state has been given the opportunity to resolve the matter administratively.

Implementation Mechanisms and Data Verification

The underlying mechanism for identifying these voters relies on data matching conducted by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS). Because Washington State refused a prior request from the Justice Department for its unredacted voter registration list-which includes sensitive identifiers such as driver's license numbers and partial Social Security numbers-the federal government instead used publicly available lists of registered voters. DHS compared this public data with internal government records to flag individuals who appear to be noncitizens. The Justice Department then investigated whether these flagged individuals had actually cast ballots. The prosecutors stated that some of the 405 individuals on the list have voted in recent elections, including the August primaries, while others have records showing activity dating back more than a decade.

State Response and Legal Constraints

Secretary of State Hobbs confirmed receipt of the letter but raised significant concerns about the accuracy of the federal list. His office noted that the data provided includes records for individuals whose last vote was recorded in the 1990s, such as one individual in 1994, despite the fact that over 113 million ballots have been cast nationwide since that time. The state's position is that the method used to generate the list has a high rate of false positives, mistakenly flagging legitimate U. S. citizens as noncitizens. Hobbs emphasized that his office will only respond to requests that follow due process and expressed concern that the timing of the request-one week before the November 3 general election-intended to cast suspicion on election results. He also pointed out that the previous federal lawsuit against Washington State to obtain unredacted voter rolls was dismissed by a federal judge last month. The state maintains that its primary responsibility is to protect voter information and ensure that eligible voters can cast their ballots without unnecessary harassment or uncertainty.