Information sector wages rose 9.4% from 2024 to 2025, driven by broadcasting pay gains

The information sector, which includes broadcasting, online search, and publishing, recorded the most significant average pay increases in the U. S. private economy between 2024 and 2025, according to an analysis by LendingTree. Average weekly wages in this sector rose by 9.4% over that two-year span, a figure that is more than double the 4.2% increase observed across all private industries. The analysis, based on federal employment and wage data, identifies broadcasting and content providers as the primary drivers of this growth. Within the broader information industry-defined by the Bureau of Labor Statistics as roles involving the production of content or the transmission of cultural products-these subsectors saw average weekly wages climb by 16.8%. For a typical worker in these roles, this translates to an increase in weekly pay of $788, rising from $4,688 to $5,476. While wage growth was pronounced in most information subsectors, the motion picture and sound recording industry was the sole exception, experiencing a 2% decline in weekly wages during the same period. LendingTree noted that five of the ten employment subsectors with the largest pay gains nationwide were located within the information sector.

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Healthcare Leads Private-Sector Hiring

While the information sector dominated in wage growth, the healthcare industry, including social assistance, led the private sector in job creation. Hiring in this field rose by 3.4% between 2024 and 2025, a rate far exceeding the 0.4% job growth seen across all private-sector workers. The demand was particularly acute in social assistance roles, which involve providing residential care and community support services. Employers in this specific area added more than 300,000 workers over the two-year period, reflecting a structural response to an aging population and the sustained need for residential and community support services.