World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Animal
News All >

Information sector wages rose 9.4% from 2024 to 2025, driven by broadcasting pay gains

World » Americas

The information sector, which includes broadcasting, online search, and publishing, recorded the most significant average pay increases in the U. S. private economy between 2024 and 2025, according to an analysis by LendingTree. Average weekly wages in this sector rose by 9.4% over that two-year span, a figure that is more than double the 4.2% increase observed across all private industries. The analysis, based on federal employment and wage data, identifies broadcasting and content providers as the primary drivers of this growth. Within the broader information industry-defined by the Bureau of Labor Statistics as roles involving the production of content or the transmission of cultural products-these subsectors saw average weekly wages climb by 16.8%. For a typical worker in these roles, this translates to an increase in weekly pay of $788, rising from $4,688 to $5,476. While wage growth was pronounced in most information subsectors, the motion picture and sound recording industry was the sole exception, experiencing a 2% decline in weekly wages during the same period. LendingTree noted that five of the ten employment subsectors with the largest pay gains nationwide were located within the information sector.

Worker getting paid
Photo: Pravda.ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use
Worker getting paid

Healthcare Leads Private-Sector Hiring

While the information sector dominated in wage growth, the healthcare industry, including social assistance, led the private sector in job creation. Hiring in this field rose by 3.4% between 2024 and 2025, a rate far exceeding the 0.4% job growth seen across all private-sector workers. The demand was particularly acute in social assistance roles, which involve providing residential care and community support services. Employers in this specific area added more than 300,000 workers over the two-year period, reflecting a structural response to an aging population and the sustained need for residential and community support services.

See more from Pravda.Ru on Google

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Anton Kulikov
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
Now reading
Decapitation Strategy Fails? Iran Still Standing Without Supreme Leader
Conflicts
Decapitation Strategy Fails? Iran Still Standing Without Supreme Leader
Brad Pitt conceives another child with Angelina Jolie
Society
Brad Pitt conceives another child with Angelina Jolie
House thief arrested for losing his jaw in snow
Society
House thief arrested for losing his jaw in snow
Popular
Russia-Iran Partnership Shifts to Pipeline Transit Mechanics

Iran positions its geographic role as a functional transit hub for Russian gas within the North-South corridor, seeking government-level formalization at the GGEF summit where 12 members control 70% of global reserves.

Russia-Iran Partnership Shifts to Pipeline Transit Mechanics
How Mother Cats Teach Kittens Hygiene, Social Boundaries, and Survival Skills
How Mother Cats Teach Kittens Hygiene, Social Boundaries, and Survival Skills
China's Yuan: Global investors look beyond US assets as Beijing's strategy solidifies
Energy War Chest: Moscow Launches Financial Offensive in Africa
Sri Lanka: The Island That Rejects All-Inclusive Alexander Shtorm Repurposing Damaged Garden Hoses into Plant Protection Tools Marina Lebedeva Finland and Norway Leaders Call Putin to Coordinate Positions Before Russia-US-Ukraine Talks Lyuba Lulko
UAE Beach Closures: Why Your Hotel's Shoreline Status Differs by Property
Why You Cannot Sleep During the Day After Night Shifts
Finland and Norway Leaders Call Putin to Coordinate Positions Before Russia-US-Ukraine Talks
Finland and Norway Leaders Call Putin to Coordinate Positions Before Russia-US-Ukraine Talks
Last materials
DOJ Asks Washington State to Segregate Ballots From 405 Alleged Noncitizens
Anthropic S-1 Warns of AI Existential Risks and Shutdown Resistance
Information sector wages rose 9.4% from 2024 to 2025, driven by broadcasting pay gains
Trump Terminates Biden-Era Methane Rule for Oil and Gas
Residential Cruise Odyssey Suspended by Fuel Costs, 203 Passengers Evicted in Cambodia
Homeland Security Secret: 29,000 officers deputized, ICE numbers surpassed!
Democrat Lawmakers Launch Task Force to Protect Midterm Results
Analysis reveals missing pages and classified items in DOJ Epstein files release
Russia's Far East Adjusts Foreign Labor Restrictions to Ease Logistics Shortage
Russia's Potato Yield Drops as Labor Costs and Regional Instability Hit Harvest
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.