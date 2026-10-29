Trump Terminates Biden-Era Methane Rule for Oil and Gas

President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday that his administration is terminating the final rule established under the Biden administration to reduce methane emissions from oil and gas operations. Speaking at a campaign rally in Lubbock, Texas, Trump stated that the decision would save consumers and energy producers an estimated $45 billion in costs and unlock access to 210 million barrels of oil, a volume equivalent to approximately 10 days of U. S. petroleum consumption.

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The regulatory action centers on the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) authority to set standards for hazardous air pollutants, including methane, which is the primary component of natural gas and a potent greenhouse gas. The rule being terminated was originally promulgated in 2024 during the final days of the Biden administration. That regulation mandated that oil and gas operators inspect, repair, and plug leaks at both new and existing wells. It specifically targeted small wells, which constitute a minority of total production but account for a disproportionate share of total methane emissions. The rule also eliminated the "Super Emitter Program," a requirement for facilities to investigate and repair major releases, and set less restrictive standards for smaller operations.

EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin previewed the deregulation last month, characterizing the incoming rule as a barrier to the energy industry. The administration's position is that the stringent compliance requirements were suppressing domestic production and increasing costs. This move aligns with a broader institutional shift under the current administration to dismantle climate-related regulations enacted in the previous term, including the revocation of key scientific findings used to justify greenhouse gas controls and the lowering of vehicle fuel economy standards.

The technical mechanism of the Biden-era rule was designed to work in tandem with a "waste emissions charge" under the 2022 Inflation Reduction Act. This fee program would have imposed a tax of up to $1,500 per metric ton of methane on producers exceeding specific emission thresholds, marking the first time the U. S. federal government directly levied a charge on greenhouse gas emissions. Congress repealed this fee program weeks after the change in administration. The termination of the emissions rule removes the regulatory compliance layer that was intended to work alongside this now-defunct fee structure.

Under the terminated rule, operators were required to plug leaking methane from smaller wells. While these wells produce only about 6% of the nation's oil and gas, federal officials estimated they accounted for up to half of all methane emissions from oil and gas fields. The rule was projected to prevent an estimated 58 million tons of methane emissions by 2038. The EPA had previously delayed implementation of certain inspection requirements by 18 months to allow the industry time to adjust to the new standards. Environmental groups, including the Environmental Defense Fund, have criticized the rollback, arguing that it permits the waste of a resource that could provide energy to households while exacerbating climate change risks.