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Homeland Security Secret: 29,000 officers deputized, ICE numbers surpassed!

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The Department of Homeland Security has significantly expanded its use of the 287(g) program, a federal mechanism that deputizes state and local law enforcement officers to perform functions of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). According to an analysis by FWD. us, utilizing public records and data from the Deportation Data Project, the number of deputized officers doubled between January 2025 and October 2026, reaching more than 29,000 personnel-surpassing the approximately 11,600 direct deportation officers employed by ICE.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Enforcement and Removal Operations' (ERO) officers in West Palm Beach, Florida on February 14, 2025 - 20
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by usicegov, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Enforcement and Removal Operations' (ERO) officers in West Palm Beach, Florida on February 14, 2025 - 20

The Mechanism of Deputization

Under the 287(g) program, local agencies enter into formal agreements with the federal government. The most expansive version of these agreements, the Task Force Model, grants local police and sheriff's departments the legal authority to make immigration arrests. In exchange for maintaining "active and ongoing participation" in these enforcement activities, participating agencies receive federal and state funding for personnel, equipment, and vehicles.

This operational shift moves immigration enforcement from concentrated urban "surges" to routine interactions, such as highway stops. The scale of this implementation is highlighted by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, which has signed all of its troopers into the program, authorizing them to conduct immigration arrests during standard traffic stops on state highways.

Funding and Regional Implementation

The expansion is driven by substantial financial incentives. The U. S. Department of Justice offered $3 billion in funding this summer for agencies joining the program. At the state level, Florida has provided hundreds of millions of dollars to local law enforcement contingent upon their participation in 287(g) activities.

Data indicates that the practical application of this authority is concentrated in states with government mandates for participation. Between January 2025 and August 2026, Florida and Texas accounted for roughly half of the 47,000 immigration arrests made through the program. However, the program's footprint has expanded into other states: in April 2026, deputized officers performed 77% of all immigration arrests in Wyoming, and in June 2026, they were responsible for 60% of such arrests in New Hampshire.

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Author`s name Anton Kulikov
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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