Analysis reveals missing pages and classified items in DOJ Epstein files release

The Department of Justice (DOJ) has completed the release of more than 3 million pages of documents related to Jeffrey Epstein under the Epstein Files Transparency Act, yet internal records and a numerical analysis of the released files suggest that specific categories of material, including classified items and financial records, were withheld without public justification.

Photo: Pravda.ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use A man checks a sealed box with confidential documents "CONFIDENTIAL AUDIT"

Attorney General Todd Blanche has publicly asserted that no documents are being withheld or redacted on the basis of national security. In statements from when he served as Deputy Attorney General, Blanche emphasized that there are "not some tranche of super-secret documents” being held back. However, documents included within the released tranche contradict this narrative by showing that the Office of the Deputy Attorney General (ODAG) received materials explicitly labeled as classified in March 2025.

Classified Material in DOJ Custody

An eight-page timeline from the FBI's New York office details the transfer of files to the DOJ's Washington headquarters. A March 25, 2025 entry lists the delivery of "16 Epstein items” to the ODAG. Among these, items No. 2 and No. 6 are described as "Epstein Transparency Project — Classified Material” and "CDs with classified materials (x2),” respectively. The Epstein Transparency Project is the DOJ's internal designation for the review and redaction process mandated by the Act. While the specific content of these classified items remains unknown, federal law permits classification exclusively for national security purposes.

Additionally, an email dated the same day from the National Security Classification Operations Unit, which reviews FBI documents for classification or declassification, references three documents that "remain classified.” One is described as an "FBI document which is classified when see-through,” while the descriptions of the other two are redacted. It remains unclear whether these documents correspond to the items delivered to the ODAG.

Gap Analysis of Bates Numbers

Independent analysis of the document coding system used by the DOJ reveals significant gaps in the released files. The DOJ uses Bates numbers-sequential identifiers for large document batches-with a specific "EFTA” prefix for the Epstein Files Transparency Act. The released sequence runs from 1 to approximately 2,858,498. Many documents also bear older Bates numbers from previous federal cases, such as the Ghislaine Maxwell criminal trial or financial subpoenas involving JPMorgan and Deutsche Bank.

By comparing these older sequences with the final EFTA numbers, analysts identified tens of thousands of missing pages. In numerous instances, the EFTA number advances by one, while the older Bates numbers advance by two or more, indicating that pages present in the original evidence were removed after the DOJ collected them. A prominent example involves a series of approximately 4,500 images of checks from Epstein's accounts, where 66 images are missing. In several cases, both the front and back of specific checks are absent.

Barbara McQuade, former U. S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Michigan, stated that financial records were "not a permissible category for removal” under the Act. She noted that Bates numbers exist specifically to detect such discrepancies, saying, "It's the reason you have Bates numbers, so you notice something like that.”

Email Removals and Deduplication Claims

Another section of the files, identified by an "R1” sequence in the Bates numbering, spans approximately 995,000 released pages. This section contains significant gaps, with the "R1” numbers skipping from one page to hundreds of pages. Analysis suggests that approximately 1.2 million pages were removed from this specific sequence, primarily consisting of entire email exchanges rather than partial emails.

The DOJ's internal instructions for attorneys working on redactions allow for the removal of "interstitial back-and-forth” emails if the "most-inclusive email” (the final email in a chain containing the full history) has already been reviewed. The logic is that removing the intermediate emails reduces duplication and speeds up the process. However, duplicate emails still appear throughout the released files, and the emails are not arranged chronologically, making it impossible to determine the context of the removed messages. Critics argue that this "de-duping” process may have led to the accidental or intentional deletion of crucial communications, including those with young women who later accused Epstein of abuse.

Ongoing Litigation and Public Trust

The DOJ maintains that every document required by the Epstein Files Transparency Act has been released and that remaining files were excluded due to duplication, privilege, or irrelevance. However, independent journalist Katie Phang is suing the DOJ to compel the release of additional files and an explanation of the redactions. A federal judge has issued several rulings in her favor, which the DOJ is currently appealing. Phang has requested the appointment of a special master to review the files, suggesting that the removals may be the result of gross negligence or intentional concealment.

The DOJ has previously acknowledged errors in its process, including the removal and subsequent restoration of a photo of Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick at Epstein's island, which contradicted Lutnick's earlier statements about his contact with Epstein. The department also initially claimed a minute was missing from prison security video of Epstein's death, a claim that proved false. Legal experts note that without a transparent roadmap of redactions, these discrepancies fuel suspicion that the government's process has compromised public trust in the completeness of the release.