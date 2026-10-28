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New Zealand commercial radio spectrum valuations cut by 70 percent

World » Oceania » New Zealand

New Zealand's commercial radio sector is facing a significant reduction in capital costs as the government offers a 20-year renewal of broadcasting frequencies for a total of $11.2 million to the largest operator, NZME. This pricing represents a valuation of the industry's spectrum that is approximately 70 percent lower than the amounts paid during the previous renewal round in 2011. The change alters the financial baseline for broadcasters, reducing the upfront capital required to maintain transmission rights while restructuring the payment schedule into manageable installments.

The commercial mechanism behind this adjustment involves a compromise valuation of the total radio spectrum at $29 million, a figure agreed upon by Cabinet after a contested assessment process. The Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) had initially valued the spectrum at approximately $38 million, while a valuation commissioned by the Radio Broadcasters Association placed it at $27 million. By settling on $29 million, the Crown has effectively lowered the entry price for market participation. For NZME, which operates major stations including Newstalk ZB, the $11.2 million cost is not payable as a lump sum. Instead, the payment is structured across four five-year periods, with the applicable fee paid in advance at the start of each period. The first payment is not due until 2030, preceding the start of the new term on 3 April 2031.

Structural flexibility reduces liquidity risk for broadcasters

A critical component of this deal is the flexibility it grants to broadcasters regarding their asset holdings. Unlike previous agreements, operators can surrender individual licences during the 20-year term without being obligated to make payments for future periods relating to those specific licences. This mechanism decouples the commitment to the full spectrum portfolio from the operational reality of changing market demands. Media and Communications Minister Paul Goldsmith stated that this approach allows commercial operators to relinquish spectrum holdings at five-yearly intervals, enabling them to make commercial decisions about their radio networks at their own pace.

NZME chief executive Michael Boggs confirmed that the new terms are designed to align the company's frequency portfolio with changing needs while reducing cash flow pressures. This is particularly relevant for a business operating in a media environment where audience habits and revenue streams are shifting. The ability to shed unused spectrum rights without penalty protects the company's balance sheet from carrying the cost of idle assets, a risk that was higher under the previous rigid payment structures.

Implications for the broader market and remaining operators

The renewal process covers approximately 70 commercial broadcasters, with formal offers sent out this week. While NZME's specific offer is detailed, MediaWorks, the country's other major commercial radio operator, has also received a personalized offer, though its terms have not been disclosed. However, the arithmetic of the $29 million industry valuation provides clear context for MediaWorks' position. In the 2011 renewal, MediaWorks paid $43.3 million. Under the current $29 million total cap, with $11.2 million allocated to NZME, only $17.8 million remains to cover MediaWorks and all other commercial broadcasters in the sector.

This structural shift in cost allocation indicates a substantial discount for the remaining market participants. The previous high entry barriers have been lowered, which may facilitate consolidation or allow smaller regional operators to retain their licenses with less strain on their working capital. The deal is currently in a six-month acceptance period for NZME, but the valuation framework sets the economic tone for the entire private radio sector, reducing the fixed cost of doing business and altering the competitive landscape by lowering the capital requirement for market entry and retention.

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Author`s name Anton Kulikov
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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