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Police seize 40 million dollars in cocaine from Auckland shipping container

World » Oceania » New Zealand

New Zealand Police have seized 137 kilograms of cocaine, two Glock pistols, and 200 rounds of ammunition from a shipping container at a business in South Auckland. The seizure was made on Tuesday after business staff, unpacking the container, discovered suspicious bags and contacted police. According to Detective Inspector Karen Bright, the drug has an estimated street value of $40 million and is classified as a Class A controlled substance.

Cargo containers
Photo: Pravda.ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use
Cargo containers

The official record indicates that the seizure is complete, but formal inquiries into the shipment are still underway. Detective Inspector Bright stated that police are liaising with international law enforcement partners and acknowledged the assistance of New Zealand Customs in the current enquiries. The documentary trail for the shipment traces its origin to the Netherlands, with the container stopping at Balboa en route to New Zealand.

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Author`s name Margarita Kicherova
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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