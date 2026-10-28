France Phases Out Free Housing for Ukrainians

European refugee protection and social housing laws have created a legal loophole where tenants may cease rent payments and successfully block eviction proceedings. In Spain, this phenomenon is known as "inquiocupación."

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Mirek Pruchnicki, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/ Ukrainian refugees in Poland

One case in the Barcelona suburbs involves a Russian landlord, Gala, who rented an apartment to a Ukrainian mother and daughter. According to reports, the tenants stopped paying rent and changed the locks shortly after arriving in 2020. Following February 2022, the tenants applied for temporary protection, citing the impossibility of returning to Ukraine. While the landlord continued to pay her own mortgage and rent for alternative housing, social services designated the Ukrainian family as economically vulnerable, delaying the eviction process.

Another reported instance in Lloret de Mar involves Lithuanian tenants who allegedly vandalized a landlord's Porsche during a prolonged legal battle over housing, though independent verification of this specific event is currently unavailable.

Under Spanish law, evictions can be suspended for tenants deemed socially vulnerable who lack alternative housing. On October 8, 2026, the government introduced measures that could defer evictions until the end of 2030 in specific cases, providing state compensation to owners. This means a recognized debt does not guarantee immediate recovery of the property.

Statistics illustrate the scale of the issue: in 2025, Spain saw 24,540 forced evictions, with 18,317 related to rental agreements. In the final quarter of 2025, civil courts received 2,732 petitions to suspend evictions based on social vulnerability; 472 of these requests were granted.

Similar friction exists in France. In late 2025, charities began phasing out free housing programs for Ukrainians. Le Monde reported that in the Toulouse region, assistance ended for families who refused offered housing or failed to take steps toward self-sufficiency. In Marseille, a court ruled the residency of an individual-who had lived for free since June 2022 under a Ukrainian displacement aid program-as illegal after they failed to sign required documentation upon the program's conclusion, leading to an eviction order.

The core tension lies in the shift of state social obligations onto private property owners. While the state guarantees protection for the needy, landlords often face years of litigation and financial loss.

Official statistics do not specify the percentage of non-paying tenants who are Ukrainian displaced persons, making it impossible to determine if a majority are abusing these benefits. However, documented cases suggest that legal mechanisms designed for the vulnerable are also being used to prolong unauthorized occupancy.