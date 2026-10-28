Algeria to launch cellular therapy center with Miltenyi Biotec

Algerian pharmaceutical industry minister Wassim Kaidri visited the headquarters of Miltenyi Biotec in Bergisch Gladbach to discuss the launch of cellular therapy production, a move aligned with President Abdelmadjid Tebboune's strategy for national "health sovereignty." The stated objective is to shift from importing treatments and sending patients abroad toward generating advanced medical capabilities domestically.

The cooperation centers on the creation of a full-scale cellular therapy center, specifically for stem cell treatments targeting cancers and other pathologies. The agreement is structured as a technology transfer rather than a simple equipment purchase, with specific operational components including the localization of scientific and industrial processes within Algeria and the training of local specialists to handle biological materials. The national pharmaceutical group Saidal is integrated into the project, with its production capacities intended to be combined with German biotechnology.

Algeria is positioning this facility as a regional hub for Africa and the Middle East. The initiative is part of a broader international network that includes existing collaboration with Sweden's Karolinska Institutet, involving members of the Algerian scientific diaspora in Sweden. This structure creates a supply chain linking Algerian clinical implementation with German industrial production and Swedish academic research.