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Cost of Living Drives Voter Demand for Change in US Midterm Polls

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Cost of living remains the defining factor shaping American voter sentiment ahead of the midterms. A survey conducted by NPR, PBS News, and Marist indicates that one-third of respondents faced financial difficulties over the past year, while 40% report a decline in their economic well-being. High prices for food and fuel act as a universal irritant that transcends party affiliation and directly influences the willingness to vote for a change in congressional leadership.

Polling station with blue voting booths
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Polling station with blue voting booths

Economic Pressure and the Demand for Change

Financial instability has hit younger generations hardest. This demographic is more likely than others to report job loss, forced relocations, or career changes within the last year. This material backdrop has translated into a political demand: 55% of likely voters prioritize candidates with new ideas capable of delivering tangible change. For many, the vote is evolving into a referendum against the incumbent administration, where dissatisfaction with falling living standards serves as the primary motivator to head to the polls.

Political Landscape and Structural Risks

Democrats maintain a lead, with 8-10% more voters in their districts inclined to support their candidates. Historically, such a margin has resulted in significant victories in the House of Representatives. However, the current situation is complicated by redistricting, as election district boundaries in several states have been redrawn to favor Republicans.

Despite their overall lead, Democrats face an enthusiasm deficit among key demographics. Only 42% of voters under the age of 45 and 53% of voters of color report high motivation to vote. In contrast, supporters of the Make America Great Again (MAGA) movement exhibit significantly higher cohesion and readiness to participate, with 68% expressing a strong intent to vote.

Additional Points of Tension

Beyond personal finances, public opposition is growing regarding infrastructure and governance issues. 66% of respondents oppose the construction of data centers in their communities, viewing them as a negative factor for the local environment. Meanwhile, 57% of Americans consider overall government management wasteful and inefficient, reinforcing a broader demand for a radical review of governance mechanisms.

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Author`s name Oksana Anikina
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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