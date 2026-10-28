Iran Expands Family Medicine Program to 64 Networks With 13.6 Million Under Coverage

Iran's Ministry of Health is expanding its family medicine program across 64 medical networks. According to ministry representative Alireza Raisi, citing IRNA, the program currently covers 13.6 million people, including 7.7 million urban residents and the remainder in rural areas. An initial phase is providing diagnostics for diabetes, hypertension, and prediabetes to approximately 3.5 million people.

Photo: Пресс-служба Мэра и Правительства Москвы by Фото: Владимир Новиков, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/ New hospital

The operational structure consists of 2,528 physicians working in pilot centers across urban and rural districts, with approximately 1,610 additional specialists expected to join for basic care. While specialist assignments for rural residents are complete, the distribution of physicians for urban areas is in its final stages.

To support the rollout, the ministry is developing a digital infrastructure focused on integrating service levels, linking with insurance systems, automating appointments, managing patient referrals, and creating administrative dashboards.

Current data indicates 408,000 referrals to specialists, roughly 2 million prescriptions issued, and 753,000 medical tests conducted. The program has diagnosed 19,246 new cases of diabetes, 34,731 cases of hypertension, and 9,322 cases of prediabetes, reaching 37% and 49% of the planned target populations for these specific conditions.

The third phase of the program and its referral systems launched on July 28 across 19 cities. Future expansions will include screenings for breast, cervical, and colon cancers, hearing tests, child care services, obesity identification, and family planning consultations. New phases will be implemented in Faruzabad, Jahrom, Larestan, Faza, and Joybar to refine effectiveness.

The rural model, which began in 2005 for villages and towns under 20,000 people, assigns one physician per 3,300 residents and one midwife per 5,200. These centers provide medical, dental, psychiatric, obstetric, dietary, laboratory, and pharmaceutical services.

Minister of Health Mohammad-Reza Zafar Kandi stated that the program will gradually expand to other regions. The ministry emphasizes that successful implementation requires changing social behavior and coordination between the Ministry of Health, provincial governors, and other institutions, suggesting the creation of a national headquarters under the president's leadership to oversee general management.