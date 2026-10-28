Spain and Italy Lift Border Controls After Ceuta Crisis

Spain and Italy have agreed to lift border controls that had been in place since the crisis in Ceuta. The decision restores the free movement of persons and goods as established under the Schengen Agreement.

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The security restrictions, previously implemented as temporary measures, are now officially annulled. This shifts the border status from a high-control regime back to standard Schengen operations, replacing systematic document checks for all entrants with selective monitoring.

The agreement between Madrid and Rome entails the revocation of administrative orders that previously required border services to maintain oversight similar to that of the EU's external borders.