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Japan Uses Calligraphy to Combat Digital-Age Focus Declines

World

Educational authorities in Japan are leveraging traditional calligraphy to counter declines in student concentration, memory, and writing quality linked to early gadget adoption.

Four ladies wearing a yukata in front of the North Gate of Kiyomizu-dera temple Kyoto Japan
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Basile Morin, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/
Four ladies wearing a yukata in front of the North Gate of Kiyomizu-dera temple Kyoto Japan

Neurobiological research indicates that handwriting engages the left frontal lobe more intensively than typing. Japanese neuropsychologists identify calligraphy as a method for training the brain's executive functions. Writing a kanji character requires a student to maintain a mental image, compare it with their physical movements, and correct inaccuracies in real-time, which develops visual perception, working memory, and planning abilities.

In the city of Kasugai, Aichi Prefecture, an experiment launched in 2011 introduced calligraphy lessons starting in the first grade. To lower the barrier to entry and remove the fear of mistakes, students initially use brushes dipped in water on specialized paper, where symbols disappear as they dry. Educators report that this practice correlates with increased student discipline and focus across other subjects.

Researchers at Kyoto University found that the physical act of writing characters is linked to higher linguistic capabilities. The synchronization of vision, fine motor skills, and cognition activates neural networks used for solving complex logical problems.

This shift toward handwriting contrasts with historical trends in other systems, such as the Soviet school system, which abolished formal penmanship in 1968 in favor of speed and ballpoint pens. Psychologists suggest that the removal of such disciplines contributed to a loss of "soft skills" like persistence and responsibility, noting a correlation between poor handwriting and higher rates of orthographic errors.

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Author`s name Anton Kulikov
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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