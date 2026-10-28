World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Costa Rica Housing Dissatisfaction at 38.5% Amidst Household Shrinking

World

In Costa Rica, 38.5% of residents are dissatisfied with the availability of affordable housing, according to the Gallup Global Poll integrated into the Social Progress Index (SPI). This figure is significantly lower than in the United States (60.5%) and Chile (63.5%), meaning that for roughly every ten people in Costa Rica, three or four believe the local market fails to meet their needs and financial capacity.

The data reveals a systemic contrast between developed economies and Central American nations. While countries like Panama (38%), Guatemala (32%), Honduras (35.5%), and El Salvador (40%) show similar levels of dissatisfaction, high-income nations such as the U. S., Canada, and Australia report a dissatisfaction rate of 71.5%. This suggests that higher per capita income does not necessarily correlate with higher satisfaction in housing access.

Concurrent with these perceptions, the National Institute of Population and Statistics (INEC) of Costa Rica has documented a shift in household composition. The average household size decreased from 3.7 people in 2004 to 2.8 in 2024, while the share of single-person households doubled from 9.2% to 18.3%.

This demographic shift alters the functional requirements of the housing market. Current real estate models and banking credit products remain largely oriented toward larger family units, creating a mismatch for young professionals and the elderly. As households shrink, the demand for individual units increases even if overall population growth slows, and the cost per square meter effectively rises for those living alone.

The gap between formal supply and actual accessibility is further widened by factors beyond the mortgage payment. True accessibility includes proximity to transport, schools, and medical centers. A cheaper home located in a remote area, requiring hours of daily commuting, remains socially inaccessible.

The data indicates that while Costa Rica performs better globally than some developed nations, the 38.5% dissatisfaction rate highlights a need to shift from a volume-based construction model to one focused on the quality of the living environment and adaptive housing for changing social realities.

See more from Pravda.Ru on Google

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Anton Kulikov
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
Now reading
Clown acrobat crushed to death during performance
World
Clown acrobat crushed to death during performance
Was Daniel Pearl killed?
Russia
Was Daniel Pearl killed?
House thief arrested for losing his jaw in snow
Society
House thief arrested for losing his jaw in snow
Popular
State Department Pauses Visa Issuance for Approved Applicants Amid Public Charge Training

Despite a federal court order lifting the ban on visas for 75 countries, the State Department has halted routine processing to implement mandatory training on public charge standards, leaving approved applicants, including U. S. citizens' families and skilled researchers, facing indefinite delays and additional financial evidence requests.

State Department Pauses Visa Issuance for Approved Applicants Amid Public Charge Training
U.S. birth rate hits record low as financial costs delay parenthood into 30s
U.S. birth rate hits record low as financial costs delay parenthood into 30s
Phuket Flooded: Hotels Submerged, Roads Blocked by Landslides
Moldova's Gas Bill Surges 80% After Ceasing Direct Russian Supplies
Why You Cannot Sleep During the Day After Night Shifts Alexander Shtorm Tea, smoky spices and cherry: Fragrance trends for the cold season Marina Lebedeva The Kefir-Soda Reaction in Quick-Fry Cabbage Pies Evgeniya Petrova
Russian Crude Collapse: ESPO Premium Evaporates Overnight
Siberia's most striking landscapes closed to tourists due to bear activity
Finnish PM Denies Stubb Role as EU Ukraine Mediator
Finnish PM Denies Stubb Role as EU Ukraine Mediator
Last materials
Iran Expands Family Medicine Program to 64 Networks With 13.6 Million Under Coverage
Northern Sea Route Shifts Priority to Rescue Infrastructure Over New Icebreakers
Spain and Italy Lift Border Controls After Ceuta Crisis
Japan Uses Calligraphy to Combat Digital-Age Focus Declines
Costa Rica Housing Dissatisfaction at 38.5% Amidst Household Shrinking
Costa Rica Constitutional Court Reviews Decree Limiting Commercial Stingless Bee Trade to Two Species
Chile approves first-home mortgage savings bill
Argentina Withholds Congratulatory Message to Lula
Philippine Chief Justice Candidate Marquez Pledges to Eliminate Judicial Backlog by 2032
Canadian Attitudes on Immigration Shift: 'Too Many' Perception Drops to 48%
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.