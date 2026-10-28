Costa Rica Housing Dissatisfaction at 38.5% Amidst Household Shrinking

In Costa Rica, 38.5% of residents are dissatisfied with the availability of affordable housing, according to the Gallup Global Poll integrated into the Social Progress Index (SPI). This figure is significantly lower than in the United States (60.5%) and Chile (63.5%), meaning that for roughly every ten people in Costa Rica, three or four believe the local market fails to meet their needs and financial capacity.

The data reveals a systemic contrast between developed economies and Central American nations. While countries like Panama (38%), Guatemala (32%), Honduras (35.5%), and El Salvador (40%) show similar levels of dissatisfaction, high-income nations such as the U. S., Canada, and Australia report a dissatisfaction rate of 71.5%. This suggests that higher per capita income does not necessarily correlate with higher satisfaction in housing access.

Concurrent with these perceptions, the National Institute of Population and Statistics (INEC) of Costa Rica has documented a shift in household composition. The average household size decreased from 3.7 people in 2004 to 2.8 in 2024, while the share of single-person households doubled from 9.2% to 18.3%.

This demographic shift alters the functional requirements of the housing market. Current real estate models and banking credit products remain largely oriented toward larger family units, creating a mismatch for young professionals and the elderly. As households shrink, the demand for individual units increases even if overall population growth slows, and the cost per square meter effectively rises for those living alone.

The gap between formal supply and actual accessibility is further widened by factors beyond the mortgage payment. True accessibility includes proximity to transport, schools, and medical centers. A cheaper home located in a remote area, requiring hours of daily commuting, remains socially inaccessible.

The data indicates that while Costa Rica performs better globally than some developed nations, the 38.5% dissatisfaction rate highlights a need to shift from a volume-based construction model to one focused on the quality of the living environment and adaptive housing for changing social realities.