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Costa Rica Constitutional Court Reviews Decree Limiting Commercial Stingless Bee Trade to Two Species

World

Costa Rica's Constitutional Court is reviewing the legality of Decree 45304-MINAE, the regulation governing the registration of meliponaries (stingless bee colonies). The legal challenge targets specific norms that restrict the commercial market to only two of the 58 species registered in the country.

Пчелиный улей с пчелами
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Пчелиный улей с пчелами

Under current rules, the commercial harvest of honey, pollen, and wax is permitted without additional conditions only for Tetragonisca angustula (mariola) and Scaptotrigona pectoralis (soncuano). To commercially utilize any of the remaining 56 native species, operators must provide scientific research proving that such activity does not endanger the species population and complies with wildlife protection laws.

The plaintiff argues these requirements create unjustified barriers to trade and labor. Furthermore, the claim suggests that concentrating commercial demand on only two species may jeopardize genetic diversity and disrupt pollination processes dependent on other bee varieties.

The lawsuit also challenges the regulation's rigid capacity limits, which set a maximum of 30 hives for commercial operations and five for non-commercial ones, while capping bee traps at 10 devices per site. The challenger asserts these figures lack a scientific or statistical basis and should instead be determined by the biological traits of the specific species and regional ecological conditions.

Additional points of contention include the application of sanctions under the Wildlife Protection Law. Because bees are not kept in strict confinement, operators face potential fines if other insect species appear near the hives. The suit also contests mandatory buffer zones between meliponaries and agricultural monocultures using pesticides; current requirements range from 500 meters for small bee species to 4 kilometers for larger species when aerial spraying is used.

The Constitutional Court has granted 15 days for the Attorney General's Office, the Presidency, and the Ministry of Environment and Energy to respond. The regulation remains in effect, and meliponary owners have until November 2026 to register their operations under the existing rules.

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Author`s name Anton Kulikov
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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