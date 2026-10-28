Chile approves first-home mortgage savings bill

On October 27, 2026, the Chilean Chamber of Deputies approved a bill that alters mortgage access conditions for families purchasing their first home. The legislation's core element is the creation of the National Housing Fund (Fonavi) and a mechanism in which the state covers a portion of the down payment in exchange for mandatory regular savings. The bill has been sent to the Senate for further consideration.

Photo: mos.ru by Без автора, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/ New house

Previously, many Chileans faced limitations in purchasing apartments or homes due to the size of personal savings required for the initial down payment. The new mechanism ties state support to specific behavior: regular saving. Finance Minister Jorge Jara explained that the goal is to make homeownership accessible to the middle class by stimulating savings at low interest rates.

Savings Mechanism and State Support

Under the bill, the state will contribute up to 2 billion dollars to the Fonavi Fund within 36 months of the law entering into force. The fund will be managed by the state-owned BancoEstado and subject to the oversight of the Financial Market Commission (Comisión para el Mercado Financiero).

The legislation introduces a voluntary housing savings regime (Ahorro Voluntario para la Vivienda, AVV). To qualify for state assistance, an individual must open an account at an authorized financial institution and make stable, continuous contributions for at least 30 months. Upon meeting this requirement, the state pays a bonus equal to 3% of the housing value to cover the remaining portion of the 10% down payment.

This means a family that has saved 7% of the housing price over 30 months receives an additional 3% from the state, forming the complete down payment. The remaining 90% of the cost is covered by a mortgage loan, which, according to Minister Jara, can have a term of up to 30 years.

Loans are restricted to the purchase of a first home for personal residence. The maximum value of the property, including parking and storage units, must not exceed 6,000 UF (Chile's universal monetary unit for price indexing), equivalent to approximately 247 million Chilean pesos. These limits ensure that support measures target basic housing needs rather than market speculation.

Role of Pension Funds and Financial Markets

The initial version of the bill proposed including pension funds (AFP) among the institutions managing housing savings accounts. However, deputies rejected this provision. Minister Jara noted that this decision is linked to recent political and financial disputes surrounding the pension system, particularly losses in funds D and E. The state will not insist on including AFPs in this mechanism, preferring to work with other financial institutions such as banks, insurance companies, and credit unions.

Beyond the housing component, the bill updates rules for voluntary pension accumulation funds (APV), amends the Tax Code, and expands tax incentives to attract local and foreign investors. The aim of these measures is to position Chile as a regional financial hub by creating accessible financing tools for startups and companies of various sizes through new sectors in the stock exchange and venture capital.

Thus, the reform simultaneously regulates access to basic housing through state-backed savings guarantees and develops infrastructure for long-term investment, linking housing policy with the broader strengthening of the financial market.