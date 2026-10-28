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Argentina Withholds Congratulatory Message to Lula

World

Argentina's cabinet has formally declined to issue a congratulatory message to Brazil's President Lula da Silva. A memo issued by the Casa Rosada, Argentina's presidential palace, states that the decision stems from the absence of a reciprocal gesture from Brazil when Javier Milei took office. This move applies the diplomatic principle of reciprocity to the current exchange of official communications.

The refusal is not a legislative act but an executive decision that mirrors Brazil's earlier conduct during the transfer of power. By withholding the standard formalities, Argentina aligns its official response with the lack of initiative observed from its southern neighbor. This action reflects the current state of intergovernmental relations, where formal gestures are contingent on equivalent actions from the counterpart.

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Author`s name Angela Antonova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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