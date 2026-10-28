Philippine Chief Justice Candidate Marquez Pledges to Eliminate Judicial Backlog by 2032

Philippine Supreme Court Associate Justice Jose Midas Marquez has pledged to eliminate the country's judicial case backlog by 2032. He outlined this vision during a public interview before the Commission on Judicial and Legal Professions on Monday, Oct. 26.

Marquez is one of five candidates vying to replace Chief Justice Alexander Gesmundo. The commission has concluded its hearings and moved to closed-door consultations to prepare a shortlist for President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. If selected, Marquez would lead the judiciary for a ten-year term extending to 2036.

The candidate identified three primary obstacles to justice in the Philippines: delayed case resolutions, corruption, and the critical workload on courts. Marquez argued that the system's success should be measured by the quality of citizen rights protection rather than the number of court buildings constructed.

His platform centers on the launch of the Strategic Program for Judicial Innovation 2.0 (SPJI 2.0), scheduled for the 2028-2032 period. This initiative would succeed Gesmundo's current digitalization efforts, with a focus on workforce development, strengthening the judiciary's financial independence, and leveraging technology for process automation.

To address inefficiency, Marquez proposed implementing constant monitoring of workload across all regions and improving internet connectivity in remote areas. He also advocated for expanding the powers of the Office of the Court Integrity and strengthening judicial protection through the Bureau of Court Security.

Marquez expects Congress support for new legislation, prioritizing the opening of additional courts, including sharia courts, and revising budget formation principles through the Department of Budget and Management (DBM). He placed particular emphasis on financial independence from local government units, arguing that the current practice of local executives paying judicial allowances creates corruption risks and threatens impartiality. He supports centralizing these payments to eliminate local influence on magistrates.

Despite being the junior-most candidate by rank, Marquez highlighted his extensive experience within the system, progressing from intern to head of the Court's Administrative Office. He stated that his leadership style will be built on collegiality, with a strict commitment to respecting the separation of powers and avoiding interference in the functions of the executive and legislative branches.