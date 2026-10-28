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Canadian Attitudes on Immigration Shift: 'Too Many' Perception Drops to 48%

World

Canadian attitudes toward immigration have shifted, with the proportion of residents who believe there are "too many” new inhabitants dropping from 56% in 2025 to 48% in 2026. An equal share, 48%, holds the opposite view. According to a report released Monday by the Environics Institute, this change reflects a more measured perception of overall immigration levels and their potential negative impact on the economy and labor market compared to previous years.

Canada
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Kenny Louie from Vancouver, Canada, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/
Canada

Quebec displays the most positive stance among all provinces, having the smallest percentage of residents who view immigrants as excessive. This stands in contrast to Alberta, where 58% of the population still considers the number of immigrants too high, a figure that has nonetheless declined significantly from 67% the previous year. In Manitoba and Saskatchewan, support for the view that there are too many immigrants has fallen to 50%, down from a peak of 68% in 2024.

For those expressing concern over immigration levels, the primary issue is often not the presence of immigrants themselves, but the quality of government management of the process. Among those who believe there are too many immigrants, 28% explicitly cite problems with how governments administer immigration policy as a key factor in their anxiety. Despite this, the overall assessment of immigration's economic contribution remains positive, with 75% of Canadians acknowledging its beneficial impact on the country's economy.

Perceptions of immigration as a threat to employment vary significantly by education level. The study notes that individuals without university degrees are twice as likely as university graduates to agree that immigrants "take jobs from other Canadians.” Nevertheless, the total share of people holding this view decreased by 6 percentage points over the past year to reach 29%. The researchers emphasize that while the scale of change differs by province, the general trend in all cases indicates that Canadians are less concerned about overall immigration levels this year than before.

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Author`s name Marina Lebedeva
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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