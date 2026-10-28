Costa Rican Hospitals See Patients Wait Days in Emergency Areas for Ward Beds

Patients in Costa Rican hospitals facing hip fractures, appendicitis, or gallstones are spending days rather than hours waiting for hospitalization or surgery. While the Costa Rican Social Security Fund (Caja Costarricense de Seguro Social, CCSS) formally guarantees medical care, the lack of available beds forces patients to wait in emergency departments on chairs, sofas, or the floor.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Дмитрий Белов is licensed under Все права защищены Hospital ward with a patient

At San Vicente de Paúl Hospital in Heredia, some patients waited up to eight days for a ward bed. In Liberia, one patient spent seven days on a metal chair awaiting surgery, while another woman, following gallbladder removal, opted to lie on the floor because a chair provided insufficient comfort. At Calderón Guardia, elderly patients waited more than three days for geriatric care, with one remaining on a hospital bed in the emergency area for several days.

This congestion is driven by overcrowded emergency departments and a shortage of specialized personnel. Patients requiring inpatient or surgical treatment remain in emergency zones until a bed in a specialized ward becomes vacant, effectively turning emergency areas into long-term holding sites.

The CCSS has denied the newspaper La Nación access to emergency departments at México, San Juan de Dios, and Calderón Guardia hospitals, stating that allowing journalists into these areas is legally inappropriate. This refusal persisted even after the institute published its own photos of patients in Liberia waiting on new sofas.

Observations from hospital corridors and sidewalks reveal the extent of the crisis. At San Juan de Dios Hospital in San José, the family of a patient with a stomach ulcer waited from the following day for a ward placement. Another woman waited ten hours for information regarding a relative admitted at 7 a. m., while a patient seeking a thrombosis check waited five hours before receiving an ultrasound.

Outside the emergency department, eight patients remained on hospital beds placed on the sidewalk due to indoor overcrowding, a fact confirmed by security personnel. In a single hour, at least five ambulances arrived with patients, including one covered in a silver blanket used for open wounds, illustrating the gap between official coverage policies and the physical reality of medical access.