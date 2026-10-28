India Supreme Court Criticizes Pharmaceutical Pricing

The Supreme Court of India has criticized the current pharmaceutical pricing system, stating that free-market mechanisms cannot justify the unjustified inflation of Maximum Retail Prices (MRP) for essential medications.
Court proceedings revealed significant price discrepancies between manufacturer costs and retail pharmacy prices. In certain instances, the court found that retail markups reached as high as 1,000%, creating financial barriers that render regular therapy unaffordable for many patients.
The court emphasized that the pharmaceutical sector requires specific state oversight because pricing policies directly impact the citizens' right to health and quality of life. The judiciary concluded that market economy principles do not excuse the pursuit of excessive profits on essential goods, noting that uncontrolled pricing threatens public safety.
The court asserted that the pharmaceutical industry cannot operate without proper supervision, as its activities directly affect human survival. This position underscores the need for mechanisms that ensure treatment remains accessible to all social strata, particularly for those with chronic illnesses.
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