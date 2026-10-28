Colombia Sets 2026 Minimum Wage at 1,750,905 Pesos Under Decree 1469

To reach a psychological threshold of 2 million pesos for the minimum wage in 2027, Colombia would require an increase of 249,095 pesos, or 14.23%, over the 2026 level. This figure remains a hypothetical calculation and not a government mandate. Under Decree 1469 of 2025, the current minimum wage (SMMLV) for 2026 is set at 1,750,905 pesos, excluding transportation allowances.

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Inflation serves as a primary indicator for future wage adjustments. The National Administrative Department of Statistics (DANE) reported a yearly Consumer Price Index (CPI) of 6.29% through September 2026, with a monthly increase of 0.37% and a year-to-date accumulation of 5.74%. While these figures track the purchasing power of households, the inflation rate through the end of 2026 is not yet final and does not automatically determine the percentage of the next wage hike.

The process for establishing the minimum wage is governed by Law 278 of 1996, which mandates the Permanent Commission for the Agreement of Personnel Policy and Labor Relations. This body consists of representatives from the government, employers, and labor unions. While the law prioritizes consensus, Article 8 provides a specific framework for the government to follow if an agreement is not reached.

In the absence of consensus, the government must evaluate the following metrics: the Central Bank's target inflation rate, the committee-agreed productivity level, the contribution of wages to the national income, GDP growth rates, and the Consumer Price Index (CPI).

The legal timeline requires the commission to reach a decision by December 15. If no agreement is struck, the government must review objections from the parties and establish the new minimum wage via presidential decree by December 30.