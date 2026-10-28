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Marcos Urges Calm as Peso Hits Record Low of 64.18

World

President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. has urged Filipinos to remain calm as the national currency hit an intraday historic low of 64.18 pesos to the U. S. dollar on October 28, 2026, following a previous close of 64.17 pesos.

Marcos attributed the devaluation to rising international oil prices driven by conflict in the Middle East. The president stated that the government intends to actively defend the currency, noting that the country's dollar reserves remain resilient and are being utilized for stabilization amid a broader global strengthening of the U. S. dollar.

The currency's decline increases the cost of imported goods, specifically fuel, medicine, and electronics. Because the Philippines relies heavily on foreign fuel supplies, the weakening peso directly raises prices for gasoline, public transport, and electricity. Businesses relying on imported raw materials and equipment face higher operational costs, which are typically passed on to consumers.

Conversely, the devaluation benefits Overseas Filipino Workers (OFW), as dollar-denominated remittances convert into larger sums of pesos for their families at home.

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Author`s name Marina Lebedeva
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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