Corficolombiana projects 2.3% Colombia GDP growth for 2026 against 6% government target

Colombia's leading investment bank, Corficolombiana, projects a structural gap between the government's ambition for 6% GDP growth and the economy's actual potential, estimating growth at 2.3% for 2026 and 2% for 2027. This divergence highlights a constraint where political targets outpace the physical capacity of the current economic structure to deliver rapid expansion.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Norma Gòmez, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/ Colombia

César Pabón, director of economic research at Corficolombiana, analyzed the limits of investment as a sole driver for growth. The bank's calculations indicate that even if investment increases by approximately 10%-mirroring the peak levels of the first decade of the 21st century-while other GDP components remain static, total economic growth would cap at 4%. This scenario reveals that investment alone is insufficient to close the gap to the 6% target, requiring synchronized movements in other areas of material production and consumption to achieve the stated goal.

Inflation expectations reflect persistent pressure on the cost of living, with Corficolombiana forecasting a rate of 6.8% for 2026, moderating to 5.5% in 2027. These projections carry uncertainty due to the El Niño weather phenomenon. Analysts expect the impact on prices to begin in the fourth quarter of 2026, with a potential "super El Niño” scenario delivering the primary blow to food and resource prices in January and February 2027. This risk maintains a "bullish” outlook on inflation rates.

Monetary policy is expected to adjust in response to these inflationary pressures and fiscal discipline. The Colombian central bank is projected to pause rate changes but may raise the benchmark rate by 25 basis points by December. Corficolombiana forecasts the key interest rate at 12.5% for 2026 and 11.5% for 2027. Concurrently, the exchange rate is expected to remain moderately volatile, with the dollar trading in the range of 3,190 to 3,270 pesos by the end of 2026, rising to 3,300 to 3,400 pesos in 2027.