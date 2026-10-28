World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Corficolombiana projects 2.3% Colombia GDP growth for 2026 against 6% government target

World

Colombia's leading investment bank, Corficolombiana, projects a structural gap between the government's ambition for 6% GDP growth and the economy's actual potential, estimating growth at 2.3% for 2026 and 2% for 2027. This divergence highlights a constraint where political targets outpace the physical capacity of the current economic structure to deliver rapid expansion.

Colombia
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Norma Gòmez, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/
Colombia

César Pabón, director of economic research at Corficolombiana, analyzed the limits of investment as a sole driver for growth. The bank's calculations indicate that even if investment increases by approximately 10%-mirroring the peak levels of the first decade of the 21st century-while other GDP components remain static, total economic growth would cap at 4%. This scenario reveals that investment alone is insufficient to close the gap to the 6% target, requiring synchronized movements in other areas of material production and consumption to achieve the stated goal.

Inflation expectations reflect persistent pressure on the cost of living, with Corficolombiana forecasting a rate of 6.8% for 2026, moderating to 5.5% in 2027. These projections carry uncertainty due to the El Niño weather phenomenon. Analysts expect the impact on prices to begin in the fourth quarter of 2026, with a potential "super El Niño” scenario delivering the primary blow to food and resource prices in January and February 2027. This risk maintains a "bullish” outlook on inflation rates.

Monetary policy is expected to adjust in response to these inflationary pressures and fiscal discipline. The Colombian central bank is projected to pause rate changes but may raise the benchmark rate by 25 basis points by December. Corficolombiana forecasts the key interest rate at 12.5% for 2026 and 11.5% for 2027. Concurrently, the exchange rate is expected to remain moderately volatile, with the dollar trading in the range of 3,190 to 3,270 pesos by the end of 2026, rising to 3,300 to 3,400 pesos in 2027.

See more from Pravda.Ru on Google

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Marina Lebedeva
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
Editor Alexander Shtorm
Now reading
Portuguese President To Meet Students In Moscow And St. Petersburg During His Visit To Russia
World
Portuguese President To Meet Students In Moscow And St. Petersburg During His Visit To Russia
Decapitation Strategy Fails? Iran Still Standing Without Supreme Leader
Conflicts
Decapitation Strategy Fails? Iran Still Standing Without Supreme Leader
Mexican tourist bus plunges off cliff, killing 60
Hotspots and Incidents
Mexican tourist bus plunges off cliff, killing 60
Popular
State Department Pauses Visa Issuance for Approved Applicants Amid Public Charge Training

Despite a federal court order lifting the ban on visas for 75 countries, the State Department has halted routine processing to implement mandatory training on public charge standards, leaving approved applicants, including U. S. citizens' families and skilled researchers, facing indefinite delays and additional financial evidence requests.

State Department Pauses Visa Issuance for Approved Applicants Amid Public Charge Training
U.S. birth rate hits record low as financial costs delay parenthood into 30s
U.S. birth rate hits record low as financial costs delay parenthood into 30s
Phuket Flooded: Hotels Submerged, Roads Blocked by Landslides
Moldova's Gas Bill Surges 80% After Ceasing Direct Russian Supplies
Why You Cannot Sleep During the Day After Night Shifts Alexander Shtorm Tea, smoky spices and cherry: Fragrance trends for the cold season Marina Lebedeva The Kefir-Soda Reaction in Quick-Fry Cabbage Pies Evgeniya Petrova
Russian Crude Collapse: ESPO Premium Evaporates Overnight
Finnish PM Denies Stubb Role as EU Ukraine Mediator
Barbary Leopard's Uncertain Survival in the Atlas Mountains
Barbary Leopard's Uncertain Survival in the Atlas Mountains
Last materials
Kyrgyzstan marks five years of dedicated personal data protection agency
Bishkek adds 45 MW of gas heating capacity to replace 40-year-old equipment
Kyrgyzstan shifts Chinese fuel imports from road to rail amid gasoline deficit
Nova Scotia Power seeks to convert $1 billion coal-to-renewables transition into 30-year mortgage
WTEC opens Canada's first First Nations-led business incubator in Winnipeg
Canadian support for immigration stabilises as opposition falls to even split
Supreme Court terms 'digital arrest' scams as digital dacoity
India's Supreme Court: Transgender Act challenges women's rights
Visa overstay does not constitute illegal entry for UAPA bail restrictions in India
Why You Cannot Sleep During the Day After Night Shifts
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.