China and Tajikistan Agree to Establish Modern Ecology and Technology Lab

The National Academy of Sciences of Tajikistan and the Science and Technology Department of China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region have agreed to establish a modern laboratory at the Central Asian Research Center for Ecology and Environment in Dushanbe. The project aims to upgrade the center's technical infrastructure to enhance the quality of ecological monitoring and analysis.

Photo: Pravda.ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use Специалист осматривает установки с зеленой жидкостью в лабораторном цеху

The partnership defines specific priority areas for joint research centered on Tajikistan's industrial and economic security: energy, geology, seismology, natural resource management, artificial intelligence, and digital technologies. The collaboration is designed to bridge the gap between research and application by integrating scientific findings directly into industrial production.

Operational cooperation will include the organization of joint scientific forums and conferences, personnel exchanges, and the integration of young researchers into international programs to leverage Chinese technological capabilities for Tajikistan's scientific development.