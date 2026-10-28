World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

China and Tajikistan Agree to Establish Modern Ecology and Technology Lab

World

The National Academy of Sciences of Tajikistan and the Science and Technology Department of China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region have agreed to establish a modern laboratory at the Central Asian Research Center for Ecology and Environment in Dushanbe. The project aims to upgrade the center's technical infrastructure to enhance the quality of ecological monitoring and analysis.

Специалист осматривает установки с зеленой жидкостью в лабораторном цеху
Photo: Pravda.ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use
Специалист осматривает установки с зеленой жидкостью в лабораторном цеху

The partnership defines specific priority areas for joint research centered on Tajikistan's industrial and economic security: energy, geology, seismology, natural resource management, artificial intelligence, and digital technologies. The collaboration is designed to bridge the gap between research and application by integrating scientific findings directly into industrial production.

Operational cooperation will include the organization of joint scientific forums and conferences, personnel exchanges, and the integration of young researchers into international programs to leverage Chinese technological capabilities for Tajikistan's scientific development.

See more from Pravda.Ru on Google

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Marina Lebedeva
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
Editor Alexander Shtorm
Now reading
Mexican tourist bus plunges off cliff, killing 60
Hotspots and Incidents
Mexican tourist bus plunges off cliff, killing 60
The golden Trumpian calf
Columnists
The golden Trumpian calf
Popular
State Department Pauses Visa Issuance for Approved Applicants Amid Public Charge Training

Despite a federal court order lifting the ban on visas for 75 countries, the State Department has halted routine processing to implement mandatory training on public charge standards, leaving approved applicants, including U. S. citizens' families and skilled researchers, facing indefinite delays and additional financial evidence requests.

State Department Pauses Visa Issuance for Approved Applicants Amid Public Charge Training
U.S. birth rate hits record low as financial costs delay parenthood into 30s
U.S. birth rate hits record low as financial costs delay parenthood into 30s
Phuket Flooded: Hotels Submerged, Roads Blocked by Landslides
Moldova's Gas Bill Surges 80% After Ceasing Direct Russian Supplies
Why You Cannot Sleep During the Day After Night Shifts Alexander Shtorm Tea, smoky spices and cherry: Fragrance trends for the cold season Marina Lebedeva The Kefir-Soda Reaction in Quick-Fry Cabbage Pies Evgeniya Petrova
Russian Crude Collapse: ESPO Premium Evaporates Overnight
Finnish PM Denies Stubb Role as EU Ukraine Mediator
Barbary Leopard's Uncertain Survival in the Atlas Mountains
Barbary Leopard's Uncertain Survival in the Atlas Mountains
Last materials
Kyrgyzstan marks five years of dedicated personal data protection agency
Bishkek adds 45 MW of gas heating capacity to replace 40-year-old equipment
Kyrgyzstan shifts Chinese fuel imports from road to rail amid gasoline deficit
Nova Scotia Power seeks to convert $1 billion coal-to-renewables transition into 30-year mortgage
WTEC opens Canada's first First Nations-led business incubator in Winnipeg
Canadian support for immigration stabilises as opposition falls to even split
Supreme Court terms 'digital arrest' scams as digital dacoity
India's Supreme Court: Transgender Act challenges women's rights
Visa overstay does not constitute illegal entry for UAPA bail restrictions in India
Why You Cannot Sleep During the Day After Night Shifts
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.