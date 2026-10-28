Kyrgyzstan marks five years of dedicated personal data protection agency

Kyrgyzstan was among the first countries in the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) to establish a dedicated body for the protection of personal data, according to Tattu Mambetalieva, Director of the "Civil Initiative for Internet Policy" Public Foundation and General Director of the National Legal Corporation.

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Speaking at the Data Protection Forum 2026 in Bishkek on October 28, Mambetalieva stated that the creation of the State Agency for Personal Data Protection was a critical step in establishing a secure digital environment for both citizens and business entities. The forum was organized to coincide with the fifth anniversary of the Agency's operations.

Mambetalieva noted that while the necessity of such a regulator was not universally understood during its initial stages, the rapid growth of digital technologies and the increasing volume of data circulating within information systems have made the Agency's function more relevant.

According to Mambetalieva, the importance of personal data protection is now recognized by both state authorities and the private sector. She highlighted that instances of fraud, document forgery, and the unauthorized acquisition of loans using third-party data serve as evidence of the consequences resulting from inadequate data protection.

Mambetalieva emphasized the need for citizens to understand how to handle their information when using computers, telephones, and online services. She concluded that while awareness regarding data protection has increased over the past five years, it remains necessary to further refine the mechanisms of responsibility for the improper handling of personal information.