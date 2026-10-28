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Bishkek adds 45 MW of gas heating capacity to replace 40-year-old equipment

World » Asia » Central Asia » Kyrgyzstan

Bishkek has increased its heating infrastructure capacity with the commissioning of new gas boilers totaling 45 MW. The equipment is designed to provide thermal energy to several thousand subscribers, according to the city administration.

Boiler house
Photo: Pravda.ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use
Boiler house

During a visit to the municipal enterprise Bishkekteploenergo on October 28, Mayor Aybek Junushaliev oversaw the activation of the new units across three primary locations.

In the 10th microdistrict boiler house, three gas boilers with a combined capacity of 25 MW were installed. These units were manufactured internally by the enterprise and report an efficiency coefficient exceeding 93%. Similar equipment has been deployed at the Gorodok Energetikov site. Together, these two facilities serve over 7,300 subscribers.

Additionally, two gas boilers with a total capacity of 20 MW were installed at the Rotor boiler house in the Jal microdistrict. This installation replaces equipment that had been in operation for nearly 40 years.

Parallel to the boiler installations, a unified dispatch system for the remote management of heat pumps was launched. The system integrates 16 separate objects operated by the enterprise, allowing for centralized monitoring of equipment performance. The integration of heat pumps is intended to reduce the consumption of coal and electricity while lowering atmospheric emissions.

Mayor Junushaliev noted that ensuring the uninterrupted supply of heat and hot water remains a priority for the municipal services during the winter period.

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Author`s name Anton Kulikov
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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