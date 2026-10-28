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Kyrgyzstan shifts Chinese fuel imports from road to rail amid gasoline deficit

World » Asia » Central Asia » Kyrgyzstan

Kyrgyzstan has begun receiving its first shipments of fuel and lubricants from China via rail, marking a logistical shift in how the landlocked nation secures its energy supplies. The announcement was made on October 28 by Kanatbek Eshatov, President of the Association of Oil Traders, during a meeting focused on the country's energy stability.

Rail oil tanks
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Ural-66, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Rail oil tanks

Diversification of Supply Chains

While Russia has historically been the primary source of fuel for Kyrgyzstan, the country is actively diversifying its import partners. According to Eshatov, fuel is now also sourced from Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan, Belarus, and Turkey. The move toward Chinese rail imports follows government-level agreements signed with major Chinese companies during a visit in August.

Previously, Chinese fuel imports were handled primarily by road transport. The transition to rail allows for different volumes and efficiencies in transport, though the immediate impact on domestic pricing was not specified.

Current Market Balance and Deficits

The domestic fuel market currently shows a divergence between diesel and gasoline availability. Eshatov noted that while the supply of diesel fuel remains stable, there is a modest deficit of gasoline. The state is currently unable to purchase gasoline in the desired quantities, leading to a search for additional suppliers to increase import volumes.

The government's strategic objective is to build a domestic buffer to mitigate future volatility. Specifically, the Association of Oil Traders aims to establish gasoline reserves covering between two to three months of consumption.

Consumption and Production Capacity

The scale of Kyrgyzstan's daily fuel requirement is approximately 2,500 to 3,000 tons. This is split almost evenly between gasoline and diesel, with each product seeing a daily consumption of roughly 1,200 tons.

To reduce long-term reliance on imports, Kyrgyzstan is investing in its own refining infrastructure. Modernization and repair work are currently underway at two major refineries located in Jalal-Abad and Kara-Balta. These projects involve the installation of updated equipment, which officials expect will improve the domestic fuel situation starting next year.

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Author`s name Evgeniya Petrova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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