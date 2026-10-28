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Nova Scotia Power seeks to convert $1 billion coal-to-renewables transition into 30-year mortgage

World » Canada

Nova Scotia Power is seeking to restructure $1 billion in capital expenditures related to the province's transition from coal to renewable energy by converting these costs into a 30-year mortgage. This financial mechanism would shift the immediate burden of the grid's decarbonization costs into a long-term debt obligation, effectively amortizing the investment over three decades.

The Mechanism of Capital Recovery

The proposal centers on how the utility recovers the costs of replacing coal-fired generation with renewable infrastructure. Rather than absorbing these expenses through standard operational cycles or immediate rate adjustments, the company intends to use a mortgage structure to spread the $1 billion cost. This approach changes the timing of the financial burden, linking the repayment of current infrastructure build-outs to electricity rates for the next 30 years.

The scale of this shift depends on the ability of the utility to secure the mortgage and the subsequent approval of the regulatory body. Until the intervenors' questions are addressed and a final decision is reached, the $1 billion remains a proposed accounting transition rather than a settled financial arrangement. The physical transition of the grid-the decommissioning of coal plants and the integration of renewable sources-proceeds independently of this specific financing vehicle, but the mortgage determines who pays for that transition and at what pace.

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Author`s name Anton Kulikov
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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