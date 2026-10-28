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WTEC opens Canada's first First Nations-led business incubator in Winnipeg

World » Canada

The Wiitahnookiinitaw Tahshkayzing Entrepreneurship Centre (WTEC) has opened a physical campus in downtown Winnipeg, marking a shift in how business capacity is developed for First Nations entrepreneurs. Located on Broadway Street, the facility is Canada's first business incubator led entirely by First Nations, operating under the authority of the Treaty One Development Corporation (T1DC).

Institutional Authority and Funding

The center was developed by T1DC, the economic arm of the seven First Nations comprising Treaty One, which ensures that leadership and control remain within the member nations. While the project involved partnerships with the province of Manitoba, the physical space was funded primarily by First Nations startups that had previously utilized WTEC's services since its founding in May 2025.

Integration with Urban Land Rights

The establishment of WTEC is tied to the broader development of Naawi-Oodena, a 108-acre urban reserve in Winnipeg identified as the largest of its kind in Canada. Under the 2021 Naawi-Oodena Master Plan, T1DC is overseeing the phased construction of a mixed-use village, including a business district, residential areas, and community infrastructure. The first operational site, the Oodena Gas and Convenience Store, opened in June 2025.

This land-use strategy is further supported by federal and provincial funding. A $91 million apartment project funded via the federal Housing Accelerator Fund is slated for completion in January 2028. This project includes a specific labor requirement: at least 30% of the workforce must be Indigenous, with 20% reserved specifically for Treaty One First Nation members.

Service Delivery and Practical Application

WTEC provides a bridge between training and the physical business district being built at Naawi-Oodena. The center currently manages approximately 30 entrepreneurs through the "Roots to Rise" three-month boot camp and business feasibility analysis certificate, as well as a program in partnership with Western British Columbia Polytechnic College (WBCPC).

CEO Kathleen Bluesky states that the center's objective is to move beyond addressing gaps in capital and capacity to leverage existing community knowledge and relationships. The intent is to enable First Nations businesses to scale from local community operations into regional and international enterprises, ensuring wealth is retained within the communities.

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Author`s name Anton Kulikov
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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