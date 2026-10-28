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Canadian support for immigration stabilises as opposition falls to even split

World » Canada

Canadians are currently split evenly on whether the country hosts too many immigrants, with 48% of respondents stating there are too many and 48% disagreeing, according to a survey released by the Environics Institute. This marks a distinct shift in public sentiment, as the proportion of Canadians expressing concern over immigration levels has dropped by eight percentage points in one year, falling from 56% in 2025 to 48% in 2026. The data indicates that public opinion is becoming less critical of the overall volume of immigration and its perceived negative impacts on the economy and employment.

Canadian fans
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Robert Scoble from Half Moon Bay, USA, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/
Canadian fans

The survey, which tracks public opinion on immigration and refugees annually, identifies a specific driver behind the remaining skepticism. Among those who believe there are too many immigrants, 28% cite poor management of the issue by the government as the primary reason for their concerns. This suggests that dissatisfaction is directed less at the concept of immigration itself and more at the administrative handling of the system. However, even among critics, the majority acknowledge the economic benefits; 75% of all respondents recognize the positive effects of immigration on the Canadian economy. Conversely, only 29% believe that immigrants take jobs away from other Canadians, a figure that represents a six-percentage-point decrease from the previous year.

The shift in opinion is not uniform across the country. Quebec residents exhibit the lowest level of concern regarding immigration levels compared to other provinces. In contrast, Alberta continues to hold a majority view that there are too many immigrants, though this proportion has fallen significantly from 67% last year to 58%. In the Prairies, the share of residents expressing this view has also declined; in Manitoba and Saskatchewan, 50% now believe there are too many immigrants, down from a peak of 68% in 2024. The report notes that economic anxiety regarding immigration correlates with educational attainment: individuals without post-secondary education are twice as likely as university graduates to perceive immigrants as competitors for jobs.

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Author`s name Evgeniya Petrova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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