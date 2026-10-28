Supreme Court terms 'digital arrest' scams as digital dacoity

The Supreme Court of India has strongly condemned the rise of organised cybercrime rackets, specifically those employing "digital arrest" tactics to target vulnerable populations, including senior citizens. In a recent ruling, the Court characterised such cyber offences as "digital dacoity," emphasizing that those facilitating these crimes must face stringent legal consequences.

The court's remarks came during a hearing where two individuals, Gourab Kumar Saha and Nidhi Bhandari, sought to consolidate over 30 criminal complaints pending against them across 12 states. The accused are alleged to have permitted their company's account to be used as a "mule account" to facilitate the movement of illegally obtained funds. The bench, comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana, refused the plea for consolidation.

The gravity of the situation was highlighted by the Chief Justice, who cited a specific instance of an 81-year-old resident of Ernakulam, Kerala, who was defrauded of ₹1.90 crore. The Court noted that these stolen funds were deposited directly into the mule account provided by the accused, illustrating the direct financial ruin such schemes inflict on elderly victims.

Addressing the request to move the trials to a single location, Justice Bagchi questioned why victims-many of whom are already traumatised by significant financial loss-should be forced to travel to Delhi for the convenience of the accused. The court asserted that the right of an accused to seek a convenient forum cannot override the rights of the victims or the needs of the investigating agencies.

The bench further cautioned against any judicial proceedings that might disrupt or dilute ongoing investigations across various states. The court noted that it would only consider a transfer if the Delhi police deemed it necessary for the convenience of the investigation, rather than for the benefit of the petitioners.

Currently, thirty-five criminal cases related to cybercrimes are pending against the accused in several states, including Maharashtra, Kerala, Telangana, Gujarat, and Delhi. Following the court's firm stance, the petitioners ultimately withdrew their plea.