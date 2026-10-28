World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Supreme Court terms 'digital arrest' scams as digital dacoity

World

The Supreme Court of India has strongly condemned the rise of organised cybercrime rackets, specifically those employing "digital arrest" tactics to target vulnerable populations, including senior citizens. In a recent ruling, the Court characterised such cyber offences as "digital dacoity," emphasizing that those facilitating these crimes must face stringent legal consequences.

The court's remarks came during a hearing where two individuals, Gourab Kumar Saha and Nidhi Bhandari, sought to consolidate over 30 criminal complaints pending against them across 12 states. The accused are alleged to have permitted their company's account to be used as a "mule account" to facilitate the movement of illegally obtained funds. The bench, comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana, refused the plea for consolidation.

The gravity of the situation was highlighted by the Chief Justice, who cited a specific instance of an 81-year-old resident of Ernakulam, Kerala, who was defrauded of ₹1.90 crore. The Court noted that these stolen funds were deposited directly into the mule account provided by the accused, illustrating the direct financial ruin such schemes inflict on elderly victims.

Addressing the request to move the trials to a single location, Justice Bagchi questioned why victims-many of whom are already traumatised by significant financial loss-should be forced to travel to Delhi for the convenience of the accused. The court asserted that the right of an accused to seek a convenient forum cannot override the rights of the victims or the needs of the investigating agencies.

The bench further cautioned against any judicial proceedings that might disrupt or dilute ongoing investigations across various states. The court noted that it would only consider a transfer if the Delhi police deemed it necessary for the convenience of the investigation, rather than for the benefit of the petitioners.

Currently, thirty-five criminal cases related to cybercrimes are pending against the accused in several states, including Maharashtra, Kerala, Telangana, Gujarat, and Delhi. Following the court's firm stance, the petitioners ultimately withdrew their plea.

See more from Pravda.Ru on Google

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Evgeniya Petrova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site
Editor Alexander Shtorm
Now reading
Decapitation Strategy Fails? Iran Still Standing Without Supreme Leader
Conflicts
Decapitation Strategy Fails? Iran Still Standing Without Supreme Leader
Brad Pitt conceives another child with Angelina Jolie
Society
Brad Pitt conceives another child with Angelina Jolie
Putin: We will use nuclear weapons, if threatened
Russia
Putin: We will use nuclear weapons, if threatened
Popular
State Department Pauses Visa Issuance for Approved Applicants Amid Public Charge Training

Despite a federal court order lifting the ban on visas for 75 countries, the State Department has halted routine processing to implement mandatory training on public charge standards, leaving approved applicants, including U. S. citizens' families and skilled researchers, facing indefinite delays and additional financial evidence requests.

State Department Pauses Visa Issuance for Approved Applicants Amid Public Charge Training
U.S. birth rate hits record low as financial costs delay parenthood into 30s
U.S. birth rate hits record low as financial costs delay parenthood into 30s
Phuket Flooded: Hotels Submerged, Roads Blocked by Landslides
Moldova's Gas Bill Surges 80% After Ceasing Direct Russian Supplies
Why You Cannot Sleep During the Day After Night Shifts Alexander Shtorm Tea, smoky spices and cherry: Fragrance trends for the cold season Marina Lebedeva The Kefir-Soda Reaction in Quick-Fry Cabbage Pies Evgeniya Petrova
Finnish PM Denies Stubb Role as EU Ukraine Mediator
Russian Crude Collapse: ESPO Premium Evaporates Overnight
Barbary Leopard's Uncertain Survival in the Atlas Mountains
Barbary Leopard's Uncertain Survival in the Atlas Mountains
Last materials
Supreme Court terms 'digital arrest' scams as digital dacoity
India's Supreme Court: Transgender Act challenges women's rights
Visa overstay does not constitute illegal entry for UAPA bail restrictions in India
Why You Cannot Sleep During the Day After Night Shifts
Why Diabetics Need the Flu Shot: Preventing Metabolic Crisis, Not Just the Virus
New Drug Trial Shows Significant Relief for Obesity-Related Sleep Apnea
Winter 2027 Hair Trends: Dimensional Palettes Over Flat Lightening
Chunky Knit Headband: A Practical Fall Accessory for Preserving Hairstyles
Tea, smoky spices and cherry: Fragrance trends for the cold season
How Mother Cats Teach Kittens Hygiene, Social Boundaries, and Survival Skills
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.