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India's Supreme Court: Transgender Act challenges women's rights

World

The Supreme Court of India has asked the Central Government to respond to a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) concerning how the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Amendment Act, 2026, affects legal protections and benefits specifically reserved for biological women.

A bench consisting of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, Justice Joymalya Bagchi, and Justice V Mohana issued notices to the Union Ministries of Law and Justice, Health and Family Welfare, and Social Justice and Empowerment. The petition, filed by Women's Declaration International India, focuses on the practical intersection of transgender rights and existing safeguards for women.

The core of the plea concerns whether the legal recognition of transgender identity encroaches upon statutory benefits exclusive to biological females. Specifically, the petition highlights concerns regarding women's reservations in local governing bodies (panchayats), the management of prisons, and the integrity of women's sporting competitions.

Beyond administrative quotas, the PIL raises critical questions about public safety and legal procedures. This includes safeguards mandated during arrests, searches, and criminal investigations-processes that currently require women to be handled by women police officers in specific circumstances.

Senior advocate Akhil Sibal, representing the petitioner, clarified that the organisation does not oppose the right of individuals to identify as transgender or the provision of appropriate amenities for them. However, he argued that the protections reserved for biological women must remain intact and distinct.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, noted that the government is already preparing responses for a related batch of cases challenging the 2026 Act. He pointed out that the court must address the implications of legal identification, such as access to sex-specific facilities, women's toilets, and the legal restriction on arresting women after sunset if an accused person identifies as a woman.

While Justice Bagchi expressed concern that additional petitions might delay proceedings already nearing a hearing, the Chief Justice observed that the plea introduces a necessary perspective into the ongoing legal discourse. The matter has been tagged with existing challenges to the Transgender Persons Act.

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Author`s name Evgeniya Petrova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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