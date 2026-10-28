Visa overstay does not constitute illegal entry for UAPA bail restrictions in India

The Supreme Court of India has established a critical legal distinction between the act of overstaying a visa and entering the country illegally, ruling that the former does not justify the imposition of stricter bail restrictions under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), 1967.

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In the case of Union of India v. Mohamed Rifas (2026), the Court examined the application of Section 43D(7), a provision that complicates the bail process for certain foreign nationals. The ruling clarifies that for the special restrictions of Section 43D(7) to be triggered, three cumulative conditions must be met: the accused must be charged under the UAPA, must not be an Indian citizen, and must have entered India illegally or without authorisation.

The core of the dispute centered on whether a person who entered India legally but remained beyond their visa expiry could be treated as having entered illegally. The Supreme Court rejected this interpretation, asserting that a subsequent visa overstay does not retrospectively render the original lawful entry illegal. This distinction effectively prevents the prosecution from using immigration administrative lapses as a proxy for the "illegal entry" requirement necessary to block bail under the specific mandates of Section 43D(7).

The case also highlighted the interplay between UAPA restrictions and the statutory right to default bail (compulsive bail) under Section 187(3) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS). The Court clarified that while Section 43D(7) may override other UAPA bail provisions, it does not override the framework governing extended investigation periods and default bail. In the instance of Mohamed Rifas, who had been granted default bail in 2018 due to the investigating agency's failure to file a chargesheet in time, the Court upheld the Madras High Court's decision to maintain that bail.

This judgment does not fundamentally lower the high threshold for bail under the UAPA generally-which remains stringent under Section 43D(5) and the precedent set in Watali (2019). Instead, it corrects a systemic overreach in how foreign nationality is factored into detention. By insisting on a strict reading of "illegal entry," the Court has ensured that the UAPA is not applied as a blanket tool for indefinite detention of foreign nationals based solely on their citizenship or visa status.

Consequently, the ruling reinforces that while immigration violations may be pursued under separate laws, they cannot be used to invoke the most restrictive anti-terrorism bail hurdles unless the initial entry into India was itself unauthorised.