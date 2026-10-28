Guyana deepwater port feasibility studies due for completion by December

President Dr. Irfaan Ali has called for expanded public-private investment to modernise port infrastructure across the Caribbean, identifying ageing facilities, limited cargo-handling capacity, and inadequate navigational depth as primary constraints on regional shipping efficiency.

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During the opening ceremony of the Caribbean Shipping Association's 56th Annual General Meeting, Conference, and Exhibition at the Guyana Marriott Hotel in Georgetown on Monday, the Head of State outlined specific physical limitations currently restricting the region's maritime trade capabilities. He cited the necessity of dredging the Demerara River to accommodate larger vessels as a critical local challenge, noting that current depths prevent the largest ships from entering the harbour. This limitation has prompted the Government to advance plans for a deepwater port, a facility designed to connect Guyana to northern Brazil and the wider region.

Ali emphasised that the scale of required infrastructure development is substantial, pointing to the Linden-Mabura Hill Road as a tangible indicator of the construction volume and investment needed. He explained that this road represents only one section of the broader infrastructure network required, and suggested that observing such projects would help stakeholders understand the magnitude of the undertaking. "The issue of port capacity, cargo-handling equipment, storage facilities, navigational depth… we know about this because we face these challenges,” he stated. "The largest ships can't come in because we have to dredge the Demerara [River]. That is why we are now taking steps and moving forward on the development of a deepwater port.”

Infrastructure constraints and regional impact

The President argued that these structural deficiencies affect not only the efficiency of individual ports but also the performance of the entire regional shipping network. He referenced a 2018 study by the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) on short-sea shipping in the Caribbean, quoting its finding that "Most Caribbean ports are 50 years old or older, and these ports were built for a completely different commercial environment.” Ali warned that a modern, efficient port cannot realise its full potential if the vessels it needs to serve cannot enter its harbour, if cargo cannot be moved efficiently beyond its terminal, or if connecting ports lack the capacity to handle arriving goods.

He noted that as Guyana's economy expands and trade volumes increase, its maritime infrastructure must keep pace with its development ambitions. Major dredging works will be required to improve access to the Demerara River, with long-time observers of the region noting the expansion of industry, services, and port facilities on both sides of the river, highlighting the growing connectivity requirements.

Deepwater port development stage

In a subsequent media interview, President Ali described the proposed deepwater port as a critical component of Guyana's development strategy, essential for economic diversification and competitiveness. He clarified the current status of the project, stating that work is ongoing to complete feasibility studies, including preliminary assessments of potential sites, before moving to the full design phase. These initial studies are intended to prepare the project for investment, with discussions already underway with potential partners.

The President confirmed that discussions have taken place with Qatari investment entities interested in becoming investment partners in what he described as one of Guyana's most transformative infrastructure projects. Regarding the continuation of studies without Chevron's direct support, Ali stated that the Government would work with development partners to ensure their completion. He noted that the United States Export-Import Bank (US EXIM) is keen to support the study, with the goal of completing the feasibility study in all its dimensions by December. Following this completion, the Government plans to hold a meeting with all potential investors, particularly large entities, to move the project forward.

The Caribbean Shipping Association's 56th AGM, Conference, and Exhibition is scheduled to run from October 25 to 28, 2026, at the Guyana Marriott Hotel. The event brings together shipping companies, port operators, logistics professionals, and public agencies to discuss the future of the Caribbean shipping community.