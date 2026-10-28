Guyana wins Inter Guiana Games title with 31-point lead over French Guiana

GEORGETOWN — Guyana has claimed the overall championship title at the 2026 Inter Guiana Games, held in Paramaribo, Suriname, ending a 12-year drought that began after its last victory in 2014. The Guyanese contingent secured the lead with a total of 475 points, narrowly outpacing French Guiana, which finished in second place with 444 points, and hosts Suriname, who accumulated 431 points to take third.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Дмитрий Белов is licensed under Все права защищены Sports stadium with competition participants

The decisive factor in Guyana's victory was its dominant performance in track and field, where the team earned 334 points. This significant lead allowed Guyana to overcome advantages held by its rivals in other disciplines, as the nation scored points across all six events: basketball, swimming, futsal, chess, track and field, and volleyball.

Alongside athletics, Guyana demonstrated strength in men's futsal, where they finished unbeaten. The team defeated both Suriname and French Guiana to secure the title and nine points in that category, ahead of French Guiana's seven and Suriname's five. These results provided the necessary margin to withstand a strong challenge from the hosts, who led in swimming, chess, and volleyball, and won the women's basketball competition.

Suriname's strength was most evident in swimming, where they recorded 288 points, with 144 each from the men's and women's categories. French Guiana followed in second with 229 points, while Guyana earned 98 in the pool. In basketball, Suriname and French Guiana each collected 16 points, with the hosts taking the women's title and French Guiana claiming the men's crown. Guyana's men's and women's teams combined for 10 points in the sport.

In chess and volleyball, Suriname also led with 18 points in each discipline, while both Guyana and French Guiana recorded 12 points in both events. Despite these specific losses, the aggregate score from the athletics and futsal campaigns was sufficient to secure the overall championship for Guyana.

The next edition of the Inter Guiana Games is scheduled to be hosted by French Guiana in 2027.