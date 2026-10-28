Teesside education leaders launch regional exchange to coordinate AI adoption

Education leaders across Teesside have initiated a formal regional collaboration to coordinate the adoption of artificial intelligence in schools and colleges. The inaugural meeting of the Tees Digital Exchange, held at Middlesbrough's Riverside Stadium, brought together headteachers, CEOs, researchers, and teaching staff. The purpose was to establish a shared framework for evaluating the practical application of AI tools while addressing associated risks to student data and academic integrity.

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The event was organised by Atomix Educational Trust in partnership with the Association of Education Advisers and the Institute of AI Education. Dr Nichole Munro, CEO of Atomix Educational Trust, framed the initiative as the start of a collective building process rather than a single event. She stated that AI is already embedded in everyday life and that organisations are actively making decisions about its use. "AI presents some real opportunities and also some very serious questions," she noted.

Dr Munro identified specific operational goals for the collaboration, including improving teaching and learning, reducing staff workload, and preparing students for a labour market where AI is commonplace. She emphasised that these challenges cannot be resolved by individual institutions. "None of those questions can be answered by one school, one college, one Trust or one business and we should not strive for answers alone," she said. The objective is to unite regional assets, including Teesside University and the local digital sector, to create a "regional ecosystem" for digital excellence.

The practical mechanism for this collaboration involves data collection and feedback loops. Attendees were invited to share their specific aspirations for AI implementation. This feedback is being collected by Dr Beth Lane and Narinder Gill of the Institute of AI Education to inform their research. The resulting findings will be fed back to delegates and the wider Tees Valley educational ecosystem, ensuring that regional decisions are informed by aggregated institutional experience.

Narinder Gill explained that the Institute of AI Education was established in response to the introduction of ChatGPT within her trust, which comprises 350 staff across 18 schools in North Yorkshire. The range of institution sizes, from 22 to 450 pupils, created a need for a centralised body to interpret the technology and provide guidance. Gill cited a common issue where schools purchased tools without a clear understanding of their purpose. "We wanted to bring those voices together," she said, describing the Institute as a long-term resource for navigating AI adoption.

Panel discussions focused on the procedural discipline required before adopting new technologies. Al Kingsley MBE argued that schools should apply the same scrutiny to AI as to any digital tool, prioritising the question of "why are we doing it?" before determining measurement methods. He advised that it is preferable to execute one or two digital initiatives well rather than introducing numerous disparate tools. Les Walton CBE emphasised that effective leadership in this context requires listening to stakeholders within the educational system to ensure equitable outcomes.

Dr Mansoor Soomro addressed the implications for workforce preparation, arguing that generalists with broad skill sets are well-positioned to adapt to an AI-driven environment. His interactive sessions focused on how diverse experience and adaptability will become critical assets for students entering the changing job market.

Dr Munro concluded by clarifying the status of the Tees Digital Exchange. It is not a finished model or a mandated approach. "We haven't designed an answer that enables us to say 'everyone come and join us in this approach' - that would be missing the point," she stated. Instead, the exchange functions as a call for collective action, asking regional institutions to determine what they can achieve together that they would struggle to do alone.