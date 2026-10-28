18-to-20s minimum wage to remain 15% below adult rate despite equal percentage rise

Early reporting suggests that Chancellor John Healey will announce minimum wage rates in the upcoming Budget that widen the pay gap between young and older adult workers. The National Minimum Wage for those aged 18 to 20 is predicted to rise by 3.9%, from £10.85 to approximately £11.27 an hour. By contrast, the National Living Wage for workers aged 21 and over is also expected to see a 3.9% increase, from £12.71 to £13.20 an hour.

While the percentage increase is identical for both groups, the absolute hourly rate for younger workers will remain significantly lower. This trajectory runs counter to the Labour Party's manifesto pledge to eliminate "discriminatory age bands” and move towards a single minimum wage for all adults. The reported 3.9% rise would follow a period where the government increased the rate for this age group by a combined 26% since returning to power in 2024.

Disparity in hourly earnings

The distinction between the two statutory rates creates a persistent hourly pay gap that persists despite equal percentage increases. For a full-time worker based on a 37.5-hour week over 52 weeks, the difference is substantial:

18-20-year-olds (current): £21,157.50 per year.

£21,157.50 per year. 21 and over (current): £24,784.50 per year.

£24,784.50 per year. Gap: £3,627 per year in gross earnings.

Andrea Egan, general secretary of Unison, criticised the continued differentiation, stating it is "deeply unfair” to pay different rates for the same job. "Twenty year-old care workers, teaching assistants and security guards do the same work as their older colleagues,” she said. "They don't pay less in the supermarket or at the petrol pump. They must be paid equally.”

Voluntary benchmarks versus statutory minimums

The statutory minimums remain distinct from the Real Living Wage, a voluntary rate calculated independently to reflect the cost of living. The Real Living Wage currently stands at £14.10 an hour outside London and £15.45 in London. These rates exceed the proposed National Living Wage of £13.20, highlighting that the statutory floor is below the benchmark for essential costs in many regions.

For a full-time worker, the Real Living Wage outside London yields £27,495 per year, which is £2,710.50 more than the current National Living Wage for those over 21. In London, the difference is even starker, with the £15.45 rate generating £30,127.50 per year-£5,343 more than the standard statutory rate for adults over 21.

Nearly 17,000 employers, including IKEA, KPMG, and LUSH, have committed to paying the Real Living Wage. However, this remains a voluntary commitment; workers are legally entitled only to the statutory minimum unless their contract or employer's policy provides for a higher rate.

Broader cost-of-living measures

Ahead of the Budget, the government has announced several measures intended to relieve household costs. These include the removal of import tariffs on more than 100 food items, which the government estimates could save households up to £21 a year (approximately 40p a week) when combined with previous suspensions. Other announced changes include:

Carer's Allowance: Replacing the current earnings cliff edge with a taper, though this change is not due to take effect until 2030.

Replacing the current earnings cliff edge with a taper, though this change is not due to take effect until 2030. Paternity Pay: Extending two weeks of paternity pay to eligible self-employed fathers, who have previously missed out on payments of up to £194 a week.

Extending two weeks of paternity pay to eligible self-employed fathers, who have previously missed out on payments of up to £194 a week. Tax-free Mileage Rates: Making the 55p-per-mile tax-free rate permanent for the first 10,000 business miles, with the rate for mileage above that level rising from 25p to 35p per mile.

Making the 55p-per-mile tax-free rate permanent for the first 10,000 business miles, with the rate for mileage above that level rising from 25p to 35p per mile. Post Office: Rolling out hundreds of additional parcel drop boxes to facilitate shipping.

These measures target specific household expenses and benefit recipients rather than directly increasing the disposable income of the broader workforce through wage floors, distinguishing them from the core wage policy under review in the Budget.