UK's standing charges on gas bills removed from October 2027

Chancellor John Healey has confirmed that the fixed standing charge on gas bills will be removed in 2027, ending a system that Martin Lewis, founder of Money Saving Expert, has described as an "energy poll tax."

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Standing charges are flat fees added to energy bills regardless of how much gas a household consumes. For a typical home, this cost is approximately £108 per year. Because the fee remains constant whether a consumer uses a small amount of gas or a large amount, Lewis has argued for six years that the system penalises those who actively attempt to reduce their consumption.

Shifting the cost to unit rates

The removal of the fixed fee does not eliminate the underlying cost of maintaining the gas network; instead, these costs will be transferred into the unit rate-the price paid for each kilowatt hour (kWh) of gas used.

Mr Lewis estimates this shift could result in a unit rate increase of just under 1p per kWh. This means that while the daily fixed charge disappears, the cost of actual usage will rise.

Who gains and who pays

The reform creates a dividing line based on consumption levels. Treasury estimates suggest that roughly 60% of households will benefit, with an average annual saving of £45 for those in this group. People who use very little gas will no longer pay the same baseline fee as heavy users.

However, the change will not lower bills for everyone. Mr Lewis estimates that approximately 40% of households-specifically those using more than 12,500 kWh of gas per year-could see their bills increase. He noted that vulnerable households with high energy requirements may require further support if prices remain high when the change is implemented.

Research by Nesta indicates that most individuals in income brackets below £100,000 are likely to be better off under the new structure.

Implementation and future scope

The changes are expected to take effect with the October 2027 energy price cap, though January 2028 remains a possibility. The reform primarily applies to charges under the energy price cap; suppliers may maintain different structures for other specific tariffs.

Those currently on fixed-energy tariffs will not be affected; the rates and standing charges agreed upon in those contracts will remain in place until the term ends.

The Government is also considering similar changes for electricity. Mr Lewis stated that the Chancellor intends to discuss the removal of electricity standing charges with Ofgem, although Mr Healey has indicated that the electricity sector presents a more complex challenge and will likely take longer to address.