PHINMA opens insulated panel plant in Pampanga with San Miguel and Ayala as initial clients

PHINMA Corp. is accelerating its push into the insulated panel manufacturing sector, with major industrial clients like the San Miguel and Ayala groups already secured, according to Chairman Ramon R. del Rosario, Jr.

Speaking at a company policy forum in Makati City on Saturday, Del Rosario revealed that the conglomerate recently inaugurated a new insulated panel manufacturing plant in Porac, Pampanga. He noted that the business community's response has been positive, citing the acquisition of these high-profile clients as evidence of strong market demand.

Industrial expansion and food security

The new manufacturing arm is not just a diversification move but is framed as a contribution to broader national goals. Del Rosario stated that the insulated panel business is intended to support food security, help address high food costs, and respond to climate change challenges. In the context of Philippine agriculture and logistics, efficient temperature control for storage and transport is critical for reducing post-harvest losses and keeping food affordable for households.

Education and international reach

Beyond industrial materials, PHINMA is seeing growth in its education sector, where enrollment has increased by 8% to 9% according to the latest figures. The group is also targeting further expansion in Indonesia, leveraging its reputation for delivering affordable yet quality higher education to students in that market.

"We've developed the reputation that we're able to deliver good quality education and it continues to be affordable,” Del Rosario said. The company also continues its scholarship programs, with some students in lower-cost courses paying as little as P5,500 per semester.

Real estate headwinds and cautious outlook

Despite these growth areas, Del Rosario acknowledged significant headwinds facing the Philippine property sector. He described the industry as undergoing a challenging period characterized by high interest rates, persistent inflation, and weak revenues. The broader business sentiment, he noted, is one of "cautious optimism at best,” with many firms hesitating to make major capital expenditures until political and economic uncertainties are resolved.

Cited factors affecting business confidence include domestic issues such as the flood control controversy and impeachment proceedings, as well as global geopolitical tensions involving Iran, Ukraine, and political developments in the United States.

For 2027, Del Rosario projected Philippine economic growth in the range of 4% to 5%, citing projections from multilateral lenders and economist advice. The group is also testing community housing projects in Davao and Bacolod for lower-income households, with expansion dependent on the outcomes of these pilots.

PHINMA shares closed at P14.50 apiece on Tuesday, rising by 0.14% or P0.02. — Erika Mae P. Sinaking