Ayala Corp. secures five Golden Arrows for second year in 2025 ACGS awards

Three Philippine firms — Ayala Corp., DMCI Holdings, Inc., and D&L Industries, Inc. — were recognized at the 2025 ASEAN Corporate Governance Scorecard (ACGS) Golden Arrow Awards for their adherence to corporate governance standards. The awards, administered by the Institute of Corporate Directors (ICD), evaluate listed companies and insurance entities on specific pillars: shareholder rights, disclosure and transparency, board responsibilities, and sustainability and resilience.

The ceremony took place on Oct. 23. Ayala Corp. secured five Golden Arrows, the highest distinction in the program, marking the second consecutive year it has achieved this rating. Two other entities within the Ayala group, Globe Telecom, Inc. and Bank of the Philippine Islands (BPI), also earned five arrows. Globe's achievement is particularly notable as it was inducted into the Golden Arrow Hall of Fame after receiving the top rating for five straight years.

Other Ayala affiliates received varying distinctions: ACEN Corp. and Ayala Land, Inc. each earned four arrows; Integrated Micro-Electronics, Inc., AREIT, Inc., AyalaLand Logistics Holdings Corp., and BPI AIA received three arrows each; and ENEX received one.

Cezar P. Consing, President and Chief Executive Officer of Ayala Corp., emphasized that governance is a collective responsibility spanning shareholders, directors, and business leaders.

"At Ayala, culture is set at the very top. Our principal shareholders, independent directors, and business leaders share the responsibility for upholding good governance across the Group… Whatever our history, we must earn our stakeholders' trust every day,” Consing stated.

DMCI and D&L Sustain Governance Momentum

In the DMCI family, Semirara Mining and Power Corp. received three Golden Arrows, while DMCI Holdings and its subsidiary Concreat Holdings Philippines, Inc. earned two each. DMCI noted that this recognition marks the sixth overall Golden Arrow award for Concreat Holdings.

Herbert Consunji, Executive Vice-President and Chief Finance Officer of DMCI Holdings, said the awards affirm the group's commitment to integrity and accountability in a changing business environment.

"These recognitions affirm our commitment to upholding high standards of integrity and accountability while continuously improving our governance practices in an evolving business environment,” Consunji said.

D&L Industries also achieved three Golden Arrows for the second consecutive year, which constitutes its seventh consecutive year of recognition under the program.

Alvin Lao, President and CEO of D&L, stated that the back-to-back award reflects the collective effort to elevate business operations and protect the trust of customers and partners.

"Earning this back-to-back award reaffirms the collective efforts of everyone in our company to consistently elevate how we operate our business, how we protect the trust of our customers and business partners and how we create long-term value for our shareholders,” Lao said. "D&L will always put good governance built on integrity, transparency and accountability at the center of sustainable growth.”

Food and Beverage Sector Shows Improvement

Century Pacific Food, Inc. and Shakey's Pizza Asia Ventures, Inc. (SPAVI) each upgraded their standing, receiving three Golden Arrows compared to two in the previous year.

Christopher T. Po, Executive Chairman of Century Pacific Food and Chairman of SPAVI, noted that strong corporate governance contributes to institutional strength and stakeholder confidence.

SPAVI President and CEO Vicente L. Gregorio highlighted that the recognition arrived during a period of operational challenges for the pizza chain.

"We are humbled by this recognition and encouraged by the progress we've made. It has been a challenging year, reinforcing the importance of sound governance in guiding us through difficult decisions,” Gregorio said. "As we reset and recalibrate, it reminds us to look beyond short-term results, strengthen our organization, and hold ourselves accountable for building a more resilient business.”